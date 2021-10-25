Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Urban-Gro, MediPharm Labs, RWB, Isracann Biosciences, MedMen

Former Crop One and Sensei Ag CEO Sonia Lo Joins Urban-Gro’s Board Of Directors

Urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced Thursday that Sonia Lo agreed to join the company’s board of directors.

Lo has more than two decades of combined agriculture, technology, and business experience having previously served as Sensei Ag – Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus’s AgTech venture in indoor farming. Prior to that, Lo was CEO of Crop One Holdings, Inc.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Sonia to our Board of Directors,” Bradley Nattrass, chairman and CEO of urban-gro, said. “She brings extensive experience as a leader in the CEA industry, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence globally to new markets and crop types. We are looking forward to her contributions as we continue to build our presence in this exciting industry.”

MediPharm Labs Appoints Bryan Howcroft As New CEO

CBD-focused MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) pharmaceutical company said Thursday it has named Bryan Howcroft its new CEO and director.

Howcroft, who will join the company’s team in November, has vast leadership experience across multiple industries, including medical devices, healthcare imaging and manufacturing.

Most recently, Howcraft held the position of chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Southmedic, a company that provides healthcare products, custom manufacturing and distribution in over 60 countries. In addition, Bryan served as a healthcare IT executive in Belgium for over four years.

“As a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, MediPharm Labs was seeking a CEO who could lead the charge on increased sales in the medical and consumer markets," Chris Taves, chairman at MediPharm Labs said. "We found that CEO in Bryan, who has the experience and expertise in growing medical industry business coupled with knowledge on effective operational management.”

Red White & Bloom Brands Names New CFO, Expands Board Of Directors

On Thursday, cannabis company Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF) announced two new appointments.

Based in Toronto, the company tapped strategic investor and entrepreneur Colby De Zen to serve on its board of directors.

De Zen is one of the managing directors of the De Zen Family Office, which brings a wealth of operational and executive management expertise to the company. Currently, he serves as vice president of Trunkeast Investments, which employs over 2,000 people across numerous companies and has over $1 billion in annualized revenue.

“I believe that RWB is at an inflection point where substantial shareholder value can be created through continued operational efficiency and execution of RWB’s plans for growth,” De Zen said.

The company also hired Christopher Ecken to oversee its financial department.

Ecken brings more than 25 years of experience in the highly regulated spirits and wine industry, having worked at Brown-Forman, a producer of some of the world’s most recognizable alcohol brands such as Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and Herradura.

“Chris’ extensive experience as a financial executive at a major NYSE-listed player in the alcohol beverage industry – a highly regulated industry similar to cannabis — will be a tremendous asset,” Brad Rogers, the company CEO said. “We anticipate his specialized skills will help shape sustainable long-term growth, the shift to cannabis industry safe banking, and an upward trajectory toward a listed exchange for Red White & Bloom.”

Isracann Biosciences Taps Operational Expert Phil Floucault As New CEO

Israel-based cannabis company Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE:IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC:ISCNF) announced Wednesday that Phil Floucault agreed to serve as its new CEO, succeeding outgoing president and CEO Darryl Jones who resigned.

Prior to this, Floucault served as co-founder, president and CEO of the Costa Canna Group & United Greeneries Ltd. as well as VP and operations manager for Interra Energy Services Ltd.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to serve with this highly motivated and experienced team as we push ahead in the Israeli marketplace," Floucault said. "We have numerous elements rapidly coming together and are incredibly optimistic about the domestic opportunity and future access into the European markets. The future looks excellent, and we are ready to hit the ground running.”

MedMen Promotes Roz Lipsey To COO

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) announced Monday that it has promoted Roz Lipsey to chief operating officer, succeeding Tim Bossidy, who has served as an interim COO since 2020.

Lipsey, who joined the company in 2020, served as senior vice president of business operations prior to the promotion. Lipsey has over 25 years of operational experience, focusing on business start-ups, scaling and strategy.

Tom Lynch, CEO of MedMen, said he was thrilled to promote Lipsey to a new role in the Los Angeles company.

“During her time at MedMen, she has proven to be a sharp, results-driven leader with a deep understanding of our business and the inherent complexities of a fast-growing multi-state cannabis operation,” Lynch said. “Her expertise and experience in this sector will be invaluable in this new phase of progress and momentum.”

Bossidy has agreed to resume his role as a senior director at SierraConstellation Partners.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash