Curaleaf's Select Brand And Rolling Stone's Cannabis Product Line Soon Available In CA, AZ And MA

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced Thursday that its Select brand has reached an agreement with cultural authority Rolling Stone to expand the co-branded Rolling Stone by Select line to additional markets across the US.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company said that the new cannabis products, which are "Made for Music" will hit the shelves in California, Arizona and Massachusetts in early 2022.

The initial product offering includes three vapes curated by Rolling Stone, which capture the essence of genre-defining sounds in music history – a berry-forward "Overdrive" Sativa, a fruity and calming "Phaser" Hybrid as well as a complex and full-bodied "Reverb" Indica.

Each cartridge contains Select's premium Elite cannabis oil and comes in a new, proprietary Cliq pod system.

In June the cannabis giant announced the partnership between its Select brand and the legendary music and culture magazine, highlighting the long relationship between rock music and cannabis.

The partnership is leveraging Select's resources and experience in creating progressive, industry-leading cannabis products alongside Rolling Stone, which has a legacy of celebrating this connection and a long history of reporting on the struggle to legalize cannabis.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rolling Stone by Select products to these new markets after receiving overwhelming support from our customers in Nevada," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Rolling Stone has been covering cannabis with authentic, hard-hitting journalism and amplifying the synergies between music, cannabis, and culture for over fifty years, and we hope this carefully selected co-branded product line continues to destigmatize and normalize cannabis consumption."

Gus Wenner, president and COO of Rolling Stone, said that they "joined forces with a brand that aligned with our core values and delivered the best possible product."

Rolling Stone by Select products are currently available in dispensaries across Nevada.

