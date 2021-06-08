Curaleaf's Select Brand And Rolling Stone Launch 'Rolling Stone by Select' Product Line

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership between its Select brand and Rolling Stone.

The partnership between Curaleaf and the legendary music and culture authority highlights the long relationship between music and cannabis. Rolling Stone has a history of being at the center of that relationship.

“Music and Cannabis go hand in hand,” said Rolling Stone president and CEO Gus Wenner.

The partnership will leverage Select’s resources and experience creating progressive, industry-leading cannabis products alongside Rolling Stone, which has a legacy of celebrating this connection and a long history of reporting on the fight to legalize cannabis.

"We are thrilled to have found a perfect partner in Curaleaf who gives us the opportunity to design a product that elevates the music listening experience and celebrates the deep connection between the two," Wenner said.

The initial product line will include two product formats – Select's first-ever pre-roll and "The Cliq," Select's newest proprietary pod system.

The formats will feature three strains, including a berry-forward "Overdrive" Sativa, "Reverb" Indica, and a fruity and calming "Phaser" Hybrid.

The collaboration is also expected to result in a new Las Vegas retail space posied to open in 2022.

Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, said they are "honored and thrilled" to team up with Rolling Stone.

"Part of my job at Curaleaf is building brands people love. Select is a brand built around the relentless pursuit of progress and going to great lengths to create the best possible experience for our consumer," Bayern said.

"This is a synergy we are honored to share with Rolling Stone. They are known for having one of the most authentic and discerning voices in modern journalism, and, as part of that, they've included cannabis in their coverage for the past 50 years – something many other publications are only just starting to do today."

The new product line will be available in Nevada via Select's wholesale partners and Curaleaf's owned dispensaries – Acres by Curaleaf and Curaleaf Las Vegas Boulevard.

Last year, Curaleaf expanded its Select brand's footprint by entering markets in Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Florida, bringing the total footprint to 13 markets nationwide.

Photo Source: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.