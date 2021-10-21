BellRock Brands To Produce Mary's Medicinals Cannabis Products in Maryland Via Deal With Curio Wellness

Cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company BellRock Brands Inc. (CSE:BRCK)(OTCEM: DXBRF) announced Thursday that the company has entered into a licensing agreement with Curio Wellness to manufacture and distribute its iconic Mary's Medicinals line to cannabis retailers in Maryland.

The Denver-based company said that Mary's products, including its Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Gel Pen, Transdermal Compounds, and Muscle Freeze, will become available through Curio Wellness during the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, Curio Wellness, Maryland's market-leading health and wellness company, already manufactures and distributes BellRock's Dixie line of cannabis-infused products.

The company said that Curio Wellness agreed to manufacture the Mary's Medicinals line in its new 34,000 square feet state-of-the-art processing facility in Timonium.

Mary's Medicinals, which was founded in 2013, was named the Best-Selling Cannabis Brand in the Topicals Category for 1H 2021 last month by BDSA.

"We are very pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Curio Wellness in Maryland," said BellRock president Brian Jansen. "Curio Wellness' history perfectly aligns with the mission and values of Mary's Medicinals. Both companies share an unrelenting commitment to quality, science, and innovation.

Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness, said Mary's Medicinals has always been on the company's radar.

"We look forward to adding Mary's to the Curio Wellness family and further enhancing and diversifying our offerings to better meet patients' needs," Bronfein said.

Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash