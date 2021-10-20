Greenlane And Cookies Founder Berner Collaborate On Newly Shaped Pre Roll - The Cali By VIBES

Cannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has launched a newly shaped pre-roll dubbed The Cali by VIBES.

VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and rapper Berner,

CEO and founder of cannabis company Cookies.

The new product comes on the heels of a successful launch of VIBES newest paper collection – Organic Hemp.

It "provides a game-changing smoking experience," and according to the Florida-based company, mimics Berner's signature rolling style – a cylindrical pre-roll tube with a wide circumference.

"With the release of The Cali, we continue to show the innovation of our company," Berner said. "While we all can appreciate the cone, The Cali is a similar concept, but with a cylindrical form factor which was designed for optimal airflow."

The Cali comes in three sizes – One, Two, and Three Gram – across all four signature VIBES paper collections, including Ultra Thin, Rice, Hemp and Organic Hemp.

The Cali by VIBES will be available nationwide, via local retailers who began carrying it in September 2021.

"Greenlane is excited to launch The Cali pre-roll as it continues to build on the brand's reputation of pushing the boundaries of innovative rolling products," Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings said Wednesday. "For the past couple of years, we have been successfully elevating all elements of the consumption experience, from building our own portfolio of strong CPG brands to partnering with and supporting leading consumer brands, such as VIBES."

In the meantime, the move follows VIBES' launch of its Fall 21' apparel collection in September, along with a limited number of lifestyle accessories, including basketballs, retro lunchboxes and championship pennants.

On Tuesday, Greenlane entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DaVinci, a leading developer and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GNLN Price Action

Greenlane's shares traded 1.41% lower at $2.1985 per share at the time of writing Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Thought Catalog on Unsplash