fbpx

QQQ
-1.84
378.17
-0.49%
BTC/USD
+ 422.39
46447.63
+ 0.92%
DIA
-3.39
352.69
-0.97%
SPY
-3.16
449.74
-0.71%
TLT
+ 1.66
147.64
+ 1.11%
GLD
+ 0.97
166.78
+ 0.58%

Berner's VIBES Rolling Paper Brand To Drop New Apparel Line, Accessories

byJavier Hasse
September 14, 2021 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Berner's VIBES Rolling Paper Brand To Drop New Apparel Line, Accessories

VIBES, the rolling paper brand created by Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, is dropping its Fall 21’ apparel collection this Friday, September 17.

The capsule collection features tie-dye hoodies, t-shirts and shorts as well as vibrant graffiti-inspired prints and alternate-logo VIBES tees in red, blue, black and green. Releasing alongside the apparel collection is a limited number of lifestyle accessories including basketballs, retro lunchboxes, and championship pennants. Sitting at the intersection of art, music, and cannabis, VIBES brings an equally dynamic look to its merch drop for Fall 21’.

“With our fifth apparel drop, [VIBES] continues to solidify itself as a true lifestyle brand that happens to specialize in creating the world’s best rolling papers. We took our time with this collection and we believe it has an aesthetic that is going to really resonate with our community,”  Matthew Paul, general manager of VIBES, told Benzinga.

VIBES’ drop 005 will be available at vibespapers.com at noon (EST) on Friday, September 17, as well as select Cookies retail stores shortly thereafter. 

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets General

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 30, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 27, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More

The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 13, 2021, which was marked by earnings reports out of many of the largest companies in the space – all details below. read more
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more