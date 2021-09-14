Berner's VIBES Rolling Paper Brand To Drop New Apparel Line, Accessories

VIBES, the rolling paper brand created by Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, is dropping its Fall 21’ apparel collection this Friday, September 17.

The capsule collection features tie-dye hoodies, t-shirts and shorts as well as vibrant graffiti-inspired prints and alternate-logo VIBES tees in red, blue, black and green. Releasing alongside the apparel collection is a limited number of lifestyle accessories including basketballs, retro lunchboxes, and championship pennants. Sitting at the intersection of art, music, and cannabis, VIBES brings an equally dynamic look to its merch drop for Fall 21’.

“With our fifth apparel drop, [VIBES] continues to solidify itself as a true lifestyle brand that happens to specialize in creating the world’s best rolling papers. We took our time with this collection and we believe it has an aesthetic that is going to really resonate with our community,” Matthew Paul, general manager of VIBES, told Benzinga.

VIBES’ drop 005 will be available at vibespapers.com at noon (EST) on Friday, September 17, as well as select Cookies retail stores shortly thereafter.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: