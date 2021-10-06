Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TOCC, 1933 Industries, Iter Investments, Greenlane

Former Tilray Exec Steven Yoo Named Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's New CFO

Texas medical cannabis provider, Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation announced Wednesday that Steven Yoo agreed to oversee its financial department.

Yoo, who is a former executive at Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), has over a decade of experience in international expansion, strategic M&A, consulting and private equity across the cannabis industry. In addition, he also served as a principal at Subversive Capital.

As the new CFO of the Austin-based company, Yoo will lead its overall financial operations, including executing growth strategies, amplifying and improving supply chain processes and executing its long-term capital strategy. He will also oversee the financial planning of the company's expansion to Bastrop, Texas.

"Texas is the most exciting state in the country for cannabis right now with an unmatched upside in the medical cannabis market," said Yoo. "I'm thrilled to join TOCC, a company leading the charge in providing the highest quality medicine to patients throughout the state."

1933 Industries Strengthens Its Management Team With Three Appointments

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF) announced Friday that Brian Farrell, chairman of the Audit Committee and a board member, has been named interim CFO, following the departure of Tricia Kaelin.

Farrell is an Alberta-based chartered accountant and partner with a public accountancy firm with over 35 years of taxation, accounting and public company management expertise.

During his career, he served as CFO in a development company as well as to three TSX Venture Exchange-listed corporations. Farrell was a director for Prize Mining Corporation, Mexican Silver Mines Ltd., Mindoro Resources Ltd. and Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Based in Vancouver, the company also appointed Brent Hilton to serve as controller.

Hilton is a finance and accounting professional with over two decades of experience in financial reporting, analysis, audits, budgeting, and forecasting at for-profit and non-profit organizations.

1933 Industries also tapped Steve Licon, who has over 17 years experience as a cannabis cultivator, to serve as vice president of operations, overseeing Alternative Medicine Association, its licensed cultivation and extraction subsidiary in Nevada.

Iter Investments Taps Two New Advisory Board Members

Psychedelic–focused venture capital firm Iter Investments recently announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry veteran John M.H. Gregg and medical research council Ph.D. fellow Rayyan Zafar to its advisory board.

Gregg, who is a seasoned start-up and pharmaceutical expert, brings extensive experience in forming, guiding and successfully exiting infectious disease companies, having knowledge in worldwide clinical development and commercialization of psychiatric drugs, anti-infectives, immunology therapeutics and oncology products.

In addition, Gregg held roles in several drug companies such as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Zafar is a medical research council Ph.D. fellow at the Centre for Psychedelic Research and Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London. He works alongside Professor David Nutt and his team in clinical and brain imaging studies to assess the efficacy of psychedelics and mechanisms of action of these medicines across addiction and psychiatric disorders.

Greenlane Holdings Names Donald Hunter As Board Chairman

Cannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) said Monday that it has appointed Donald Hunter as chairman of the board.

Hunter brings more than three decades of public company experience, having served as a board member for several public companies, including Greenlane, where he currently works as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Prior to joining the Florida-based company, he served as chair of the Audit Committee at KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB) and Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP).

"Appointing an independent Chairman with Don's credentials is a significant step in improving the Company's corporate governance profile," Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane said. "Going forward, our Board of Directors intends to continue to find ways to strengthen our corporate governance, including by seeking improvements in Board diversity-and the leadership team is thrilled that Don will be leading on this front."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash