Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

New Cannabis Ventures recently published September results of its Ancillary Cannabis Index, which includes publicly traded companies that provide goods and services to cannabis operators.

The index continued to outpace the overall market in September, falling 10.4% to 83.77.

The Strongest Stocks

(NASDAQ:MAPS) a SPAC that began trading on its own earlier this year, remains well above the SPAC price, and; AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), which continues to trade above its March $19 IPO price.

, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to Controlled Environment Agriculture (greenhouses) reported in May its plans to buy a greenhouse cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Michigan for around $18.5 million. “This acquisition is a great opportunity for Power REIT to gain scale,” said David Lesser, Power REIT’s chairman and CEO. “Like our other Controlled Environment Agriculture properties, this has significant potential for expansion. Once operational, this will be one of the largest cannabis greenhouse cultivation facilities in the United States even before any expansion.”

WM Technology, Inc., a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, announced in September that it had acquired Sprout, a cloud-based CRM & marketing platform. The firm seeks to reinforce its end-to-end operating system.

"Our strategy focuses on establishing WM Business as the software solution of choice for cannabis businesses (…) providing an all-in-one seamless and integrated solution to run, manage, and grow one's cannabis business," said Chris Beals, CEO and chairman of WM Technology, Inc.

AFC Gamma became the second cannabis-focused REIT to go public on the Nasdaq earlier this year after announcing a $56.4 million raise through its underwritten public offering of 2.75 million shares of its common stock at $20.50 per share. The company originates and funds loans to established cannabis operators in states with attractive licensing and favorable supply/demand environments.

The Weakest Names