Heritage Cannabis Touts Second Straight Record Quarter With $5.1 In Revenue, Strategy Shift Shows Results

Canadian cannabis company Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) reported its financial results on Wednesday for the three- and nine-month periods ended July 31, revealing a quarterly revenue of CA$5.1 million ($4,03 million), up by 114% year-over-year. For the nine months, gross revenue amounted to CA$11.5 million, up from CA$7.76 million in the same period of 2020.

David Schwede, the company's CEO, said that this was a second straight record quarter for gross revenues, attributing the growth to the expansion of its product portfolio and distribution across Canada quarter-over-quarter, despite the impact of the forest fires on the West Coast.

"Our strategy shift, in less than one year, has been dramatic and successful," Schwede said. "We now have seven brands in Canada that are gaining strong followings in both retail and online sales channels, and our expanded US strategy is continuing to advance with our partnerships in the near-term coupled with our US e-commerce launch for ArthroCBD."

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Gross profit was CA$1.2 million , with gross margins improving 217% from $1.1 million in the same period in the prior year.

, with gross margins improving 217% from $1.1 million in the same period in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue increased to 93%, compared to 55% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed to several one-time costs related to product launches as well as repositioning pricing on products in highly competitive categories.

to 55% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed to several one-time costs related to product launches as well as repositioning pricing on products in highly competitive categories. Cost of sales totaled CA$3.07 million , slightly down from the prior year's period.

, slightly down from the prior year's period. The gross margin was roughly CA$1.25 million.

Comprehensive loss was CA$6.64 million compared to a loss of CA$151,152 in the same quarter of 2020.

compared to a loss of CA$151,152 in the same quarter of 2020. A strong balance sheet with net working capital of CA$21.5 million and cash and equivalents of CA$4.6 million as of July 31.

Operational Highlights

Added new SKUs in Ontario and both Western and Eastern Canada and launched five brands on cannmart.ca and 61 SKUs on mendocannabis.ca, a medical platform in Quebec.

a medical platform in Quebec. Entered the flower market with shipments of its first orders of RAD Reefer (flower) and RAD Doobie (pre-rolls) to the province of British Columbia . Introduction of both products to additional provinces is expected by the year-end.

with . Introduction of both products to additional provinces is expected by the year-end. Became a top 3 provider of concentrate and vape products in New Brunswick, seeing a 175% growth in sales in the province over June.

seeing a 175% growth in sales in the province over June. Launched ArthroCBD, a 25 mg CBD softgel capsule brand formulated using VESIsorb in the US.

Entered Into a five-year partnership with Como Health LLC, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, a holder of five dispensary licenses.

Issued 495,049 of its common shares at $0.125 per share to Merida Capital Holdings LLC in connection to services provided under a consulting agreement for partnership with 3Fifteen.

Entered into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California-based Capna Intellectual/dba Bloom Brands in an all-share transaction on June 1

Recent Moves

Teamed up with Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX:AVCNF) (TSX:AVCN) to commercialize its CBD products under Heritage's medical cannabis brand.

Entered into a white-label partnership with High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to manufacture its "Cabana Cannabis Co." branded shatter and THC gummies, respectively, for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Simultaneously High Tide entered into a similar deal with Loosh Brands.

Price Action

Heritage's shares traded were trading 6.85% lower at $0.0514 per share at the time of writing, late morning Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels