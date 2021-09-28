Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness, High Tide, Harvest Of Ohio, Delta 9 Cannabis

Harvest of Ohio Opens New Store In Athens, Second In Ohio

Vertically integrated cannabis operator Harvest of Ohio, LLC, announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Athens, Ohio recently.

Located at 711 W. Union Street, the new shop kicked off sales of medical cannabis last week.

"We are thrilled to open our second medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio," said Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, CEO and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC, and Harvest Processing, LLC. "We look forward to building upon this momentum, expanding access to patients in Athens and surrounding areas."

Delta 9 Cannabis Opens Another Manitoba Store In Winnipeg

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) opened its eleventh cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba and sixteenth overall.

Based In Winnipeg, the company held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Located in one of 2081 Pembina Highway, the 3,200 square foot location expects to serve over 75,000 people living in the area, whose average household income is $100,000 per year.

"The opening of our newest Winnipeg store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in our retail segment," John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, said. "We expect to continue expanding our retail portfolio across Canada through organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the coming months."

Ayr Wellness Opens Its 42nd Store In Florida

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) has opened yet another Liberty Health Sciences in Florida on the heels of launching cannabis sales in its new store in Pensacola.

Located at 9314 US Highway 19 in Port Richey, the new dispensary is the company's 42nd retail location in the Sunshine State.

The new shops features LHS's expanded selection of flower strains, in addition to the company's recently launched Origyn concentrates, Big Pete's Cookies and Secret Orchard vape cartridges.

"We appreciate the wonderful reception that we've received from the people of Port Richey and look forward to introducing them to our high-quality offerings," Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayrs aid Monday. "We now have 42 stores open in the state, thanks to the hard work from our Florida team, which continues to find excellent locations to plant our flag."

High Tide Opens Two Canna Cabana Stores In Ottawa

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) has kicked off recreational cannabis sales at its new Canna Cabana store located at 1021 Cyrville Road and 836 March Road in Ottawa, Ontario.

Currently, the Calgary-based company operates 28 branded stores in Ontario and 99 nationwide.

"I am pleased that customers in suburban Ottawa will now be able to take advantage of our unique one-stop cannabis shop concept for all of their cannabis and consumption accessories needs," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide commented. "While downtown Ottawa residents have been able to access our two Canna Cabana stores for some time, expansion into underserviced suburban areas remains a key element of our organic growth strategy."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash