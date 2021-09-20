Wu-Tang Clan Launches 24k Gold Rolling Papers, Perfect For Your Fancy Joints

Wu-Tang Clan is expanding its footprint in the cannabis space through a partnership with shine Papers.

The shine x Wu-Tang rolling paper pack features 24-karat gold king-size rolling papers offered in a three-pack configuration. The rolling papers are comprised of 24K gold flakes and a hemp blend. When burned, they leave behind a “gift” of beauty in the ashtray with 24K gold flakes that settle as ashes.

“It's an honor to collaborate with Wu-Tang on this unique opportunity," comments Dave Brown, founder of shine Papers. “Shine Papers broke the mold by creating the most luxurious rolling papers in the world, and Wu-Tang broke the mold in hip hop as well. There's nothing like Shine Papers just as there's nothing like Wu-Tang.”

Ready to roll, these hand-crafted papers (MSRP $33) and are available for purchase online, as well as at any of the 2,000+ retail locations throughout the US.

