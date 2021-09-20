fbpx

QQQ
-9.68
383.51
-2.59%
BTC/USD
-3668.02
44069.80
-7.68%
DIA
-7.46
353.10
-2.16%
SPY
-9.31
450.71
-2.11%
TLT
+ 1.90
147.28
+ 1.27%
GLD
+ 1.16
162.61
+ 0.71%

Wu-Tang Clan Launches 24k Gold Rolling Papers, Perfect For Your Fancy Joints

byJavier Hasse
September 20, 2021 1:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wu-Tang Clan Launches 24k Gold Rolling Papers, Perfect For Your Fancy Joints

Wu-Tang Clan is expanding its footprint in the cannabis space through a partnership with shine Papers.

The shine x Wu-Tang rolling paper pack features 24-karat gold king-size rolling papers offered in a three-pack configuration. The rolling papers are comprised of 24K gold flakes and a hemp blend. When burned, they leave behind a “gift” of beauty in the ashtray with 24K gold flakes that settle as ashes.

“It's an honor to collaborate with Wu-Tang on this unique opportunity," comments Dave Brown, founder of shine Papers. “Shine Papers broke the mold by creating the most luxurious rolling papers in the world, and Wu-Tang broke the mold in hip hop as well. There's nothing like Shine Papers just as there's nothing like Wu-Tang.”

Ready to roll, these hand-crafted papers (MSRP $33) and are available for purchase online, as well as at any of the 2,000+ retail locations throughout the US.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Topics Markets General

Related Articles

Ryder Cup To Retirees: Many Golfers Say CBD Is A Hole In One For Their Game

Ryder Cup To Retirees: Many Golfers Say CBD Is A Hole In One For Their Game

Professional golf is one of, if not the most cannabis-friendly globally played sports today. While Olympians and athletes in other sports continue to be suspended for cannabis use, several pro golfers and the Professional Golf Association (PGA) have largely embraced CBD and its $2.8 billion global market value. read more
New Cannabis Products: A Desktop Vape, Unique Bongs, Pre-Rolls And A Super Cheap Eighth Of Weed

New Cannabis Products: A Desktop Vape, Unique Bongs, Pre-Rolls And A Super Cheap Eighth Of Weed

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Pure Beauty read more
Cannabis Edibles are Leading to More Negative Outcomes in Cannabis Users

Cannabis Edibles are Leading to More Negative Outcomes in Cannabis Users

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash read more
[Watch] LEGAL, Ep. III: Cannabis And Living Soil With Juan Tambolini Of Uruguay's Tambo Farms

[Watch] LEGAL, Ep. III: Cannabis And Living Soil With Juan Tambolini Of Uruguay's Tambo Farms

The third episode of LEGAL, El Planteo's documentary web series hosted by Facu Santo Remedio, dropped this week. read more