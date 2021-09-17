Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Canopy Growth, Rubicon Organics & Ignite Elect Directors, RAMM Pharma, TOCC, BC Craft Supply, Red White & Bloom Announces New Appointments

Canopy Growth Elects Directors

Canopy Growth Corporation’s (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) shareholders have elected each of the directors listed as nominees on its annual general and special meeting held on September 14.

The board of directors of the Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company currently has seven members, including Judy A. Schmeling, David Klein, Robert L. Hanson, David Lazzarato, William A. Newlands, James A. Sabia and Theresa Yanofsky.

RAMM Pharma’s Sergio Martines Resigns From Board Of Directors

CBD-focused pharmaceutical company RAMM Pharma Corp. (CSE:RAMM) said Wednesday that Sergio Martines will no longer serve on the board of directors.

The Toronto-based company operates in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products.

Cancer Survivor And Medical Cannabis Advocate Mike Thompson Joins TOCC

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation which provides to consumers in the Lone Star State, announced Wednesday that it has tapped a four-time cancer survivor and medical cannabis advocate Mike Thompson to serve as director of strategic partnerships.

The move follows the news that Texas has expanded its Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to include all cancer patients as of September 1.

Thompson agreed to mediate between TOCC and the Texas medical community and assist in the education of prescribing physicians and health care professionals about medical cannabis’ efficacy and power.

“Cancer took five years of my life when I was young, and being trapped in the fog of opioids took an additional six,” Thompson said. Now enrolled as a patient under the CUP in addition to his new role at TOCC, Mike’s passion for life has been renewed, commented.

Morris Denton, CEO of TOCC disclosed that Thompson “played a crucial role” in the passage of House Bill 1535 while being an “integral advocate for medical cannabis in Texas.”

IGNITE Taps Dr. Pradeep Albert To Serve On Board Of Directors

Consumer packaged goods brand IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ) (OTCQX:BILZF) said Wednesday that Dr. Pradeep Albert agreed to serve on its board of directors.

Based in Vaughan, Ontario, the company disclosed that shareholders also re-elected its existing four directors, including Dan Bilzerian, Lester Lee, Greg Gilpin-Payne and Vered Nisim at its annual general meeting that took place on September 15.

Rubicon Organics Elects Directors, Stregntens Virtual Presence

Cannabis producer Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) revealed Wednesday that its shareholders elected all nominees for directors.

The company’s board now has six members, including Jesse McConnell, Margaret Brodie, Bryan Disher, David Donnan, John Pigott and Julie Lassonde.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver-based company signed a cannabis products supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. that enables it to provide Canadian consumers with its products, including Simply Bare Organic hash, Wildflower CBD Relief Sticks and Wildflower CBD Cool Sticks, via the online medical cannabis platform.

BC Craft Supply Appoints Anthony Laud As New CFO

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (CSE:CRFT) said Friday that it has tapped Anthony Laud to lead its finance department, replacing Matt Watters, who has acted as interim CFO.

Laud brings over 15 years of experience in finance and strategic leadership.

Currently, Laud is the principal of AJLaud Financial Consulting Ltd. He previously served at the UK-based Ernst & Young LLP.

In his new role, he will be focused on fund-raising initiatives and work to build enhanced capabilities, focusing on elevating the profile of Canadian craft cannabis and early-stage psilocybin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the BC Craft team as CFO,” Matthew Watters, the company’s CEO, disclosed. “Anthony is a seasoned executive that brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the craft cannabis market.”

Red White & Bloom Brands Taps Former US Congressman Ryan Costello Board

Cannabis operator Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF) has welcomed former US Congressman Ryan Costello to its board of directors.

With years of US government regulatory experience in overseeing cannabis policy, Costello “will be a very welcome addition to the RWB Board,” Brad Rogers, chairman and CEO of the Toronto-based company said.

Currently, Costello advises companies and investors on public policy and strategic objectives on matters before legislative and administrative agencies, primarily involving healthcare, energy, environmental, technology and transportation matters. While in Congress, he served on the Energy & Commerce Committee and was a supporter of cannabis legalization.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash