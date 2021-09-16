Investing In Women Cannabis Pioneers: 25 Leaders, One Event And All You Need To Know
Roth Capital Partners and Wendy Berger, founder of Woman Backing Women, will be hosting a private, invite-only "Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers" virtual event on Tuesday, September 28.
Bringing together the top female-founded or led companies in cannabis, the female entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present in front of a large group of investors to help get them funded. Investors interested in requesting an invitation to the conference can contact registration@roth.com.
"We thank Wendy and our team for recognizing the opportunity to support female entrepreneurs in the legal cannabis industry in California and beyond," said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. "We looking forward to introducing these impressive women to institutional investors and ultimately finding the resources they need to succeed."
The goal of this conference is to provide an opportunity for women-led cannabis brands to present in front of a large group of investors and help get them funded. In an industry where only 2% of venture capital dollars go to women, Roth hopes to provide a platform to get these female cannabis entrepreneurs the capital they need for their businesses to take off.
Attending companies include:
- AYR Strategies (OTC:AYRSF)
- Bhang Cannabis
- Blissiva
- Breez Distro
- Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc (OTC:CWBHF)
- Cosmic View
- Dr Norms
- Dreamt
- Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTC:FLOOF)
- Frigg
- Garden Society
- Gold Flora
- Headset
- Happi
- Hello Again
- Higher Edibles
- Hollister Cannabis Co
- House of Saka
- Joiya
- Josephine and Billies
- Kikoko
- Kiva
- Leafly
- Leune
- Madame Munchie
- Mammoth Cannabis
- Mary & Main
- Miss Grass
- Papa & Barkley
- Potli
- Pure Beauty
- Sava
- Shoki
- Sonder
- The Good Patch
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Wana
Company list as of 9.2.21 – Subject to change
