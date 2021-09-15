Big Gigantic Releases New Cannabis Vape Pen For Charity

Colorado-based cannabis company Seed & Smith has released a limited edition of its fan-favorite Dart pen in collaboration with musicians Big Gigantic.

The pen itself has a tie-dye design and features two limited-edition strains. All proceeds will go to the Big Gigantic Difference Foundation supporting local charities. The musicians will be celebrating at Seed & Smith's newly-opened Louisville, CO flagship store on 9/18 to meet fans and autograph all purchased Darts.

“As huge fans of Big Gigantic ourselves, we're beyond excited to collaborate with such renowned and local artists, especially in a way that directly benefits our local communities here in Colorado,” said Brooks Lustig, COO of Seed & Smith. “We look forward to welcoming them to our new Louisville flagship alongside our customers, who we're confident will love the limited-edition strains handpicked by the duo."

