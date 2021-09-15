fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.94
373.32
+ 0.52%
BTC/USD
+ 1828.38
47853.62
+ 3.97%
DIA
+ 2.79
343.68
+ 0.81%
SPY
+ 3.62
440.55
+ 0.82%
TLT
-0.87
151.98
-0.58%
GLD
-1.13
169.95
-0.67%

Big Gigantic Releases New Cannabis Vape Pen For Charity

byJavier Hasse
September 15, 2021 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Big Gigantic Releases New Cannabis Vape Pen For Charity

Colorado-based cannabis company Seed & Smith has released a limited edition of its fan-favorite Dart pen in collaboration with musicians Big Gigantic.

The pen itself has a tie-dye design and features two limited-edition strains. All proceeds will go to the Big Gigantic Difference Foundation supporting local charities. The musicians will be celebrating at Seed & Smith's newly-opened Louisville, CO flagship store on 9/18 to meet fans and autograph all purchased Darts.

“As huge fans of Big Gigantic ourselves, we're beyond excited to collaborate with such renowned and local artists, especially in a way that directly benefits our local communities here in Colorado,” said Brooks Lustig, COO of Seed & Smith. “We look forward to welcoming them to our new Louisville flagship alongside our customers, who we're confident will love the limited-edition strains handpicked by the duo."

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

New Cannabis Products From Jay-Z's MONOGRAM, Caliva And Curaleaf's Select

New Cannabis Products From Jay-Z's MONOGRAM, Caliva And Curaleaf's Select

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. MONOGRAM LOOSIES read more