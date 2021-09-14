fbpx

Cannabis Retailer Green Dragon Launches Delivery Service In Aurora, CO Ahead Of Merger With Eaze

byJelena Martinovic
September 14, 2021 1:11 pm
Colorado-based cannabis retailer Green Dragon is launching a new cannabis retail delivery service in Aurora, the third-largest city in the Centennial State.

Customers, age 21 and older with a valid government-issued I.D. can place orders online and pay via cash or debit card.

"Delivery service is not a luxury—for many customers, it's a necessity. We are looking forward to providing safe, convenient access to high-quality cannabis products," Alex Levine, Green Dragon's chief development officer, said Tuesday. "This is just the first step for us in the Denver metro area and beyond as local municipalities change their regulations to allow delivery."

The company also said it's poised to launch delivery services in Denver as well.

Green Dragon currently runs 15 Colorado-based dispensaries.

In August, Eaze, the country's largest cannabis delivery marketplace, and Green Dragon announced that they had reached an agreement to provide service to customers and patients in California, Colorado, Michigan, and Florida.

The combined company is poised to operate 42 delivery and storefront retail locations, making it the largest MSO delivery operation in the nation once the acquisition is closed.

Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro from Pexels

