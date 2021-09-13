Living-Learning House For Cannabis Studies Unveiled By MI's Lake Superior State University

Lake Superior State University, in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and Cambium Analytica, from Traverse City, unveiled the newly dedicated Cambium Analytica Living-Learning House for Cannabis Studies as part of a $250,000 philanthropic donation to support cannabis education.

The living-learning communities, situated in the historic row houses on LSSU’s campus, provide an environment for students with similar academic interests, enhancing the traditional academic experience.

The announcement is another first for cannabis education at LSSU. The institution was the first in the nation to offer accredited degrees focused solely on cannabis, including bachelor’s degrees in Cannabis Chemistry and Cannabis Business. LSSU also recently announced the first dedicated cannabis scholarship and endowed cannabis scholarship.

The partnership between Cambium and LSSU began shortly after the program’s inception. Alex Adams, CEO, serves on the Cannabis Chemistry Advisory Board that is charged with guiding the curriculum, which students learn in the LSSU Cannabis Center of Excellence.

Multiple students have matriculated to the Traverse City-based compliance facility upon graduation.

“LSSU is pleased to build on its collaboration with Cambium Analytica,” said Steven Johnson, Dean of the College of Science and the Environment. “Since the beginning, the team at Cambium have been champions for cannabis education and advocates for our cannabis chemistry students here on campus.”

The donation will serve to enhance student research at Lake Superior State University.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: