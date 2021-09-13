Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Curaleaf Holdings, TREES, Dewey Scientific, The Flowr Corporation

Curaleaf Holdings’ Shareholders Elect Directors

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced that its shareholders elected directors at its annual and special meeting held on Thursday, September 9.

The board of directors of the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company, now includes Boris Jordan, Joseph Lusardi, Dr. Jaswinder Grover, Karl Johansson, Peter Derby and Mitchell Kahn.

Vince Gasparro Resigns As The Flowr Corporation’s Director

The Toronto-based company The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) announced

Friday that Vince Gasparro stepped down from its board of directors.

Darryl Brooker, CEO and director of the company, thanked Gasparro for his “insightful and experienced contributions.”

“My resignation is for personal reasons and does not take away my enthusiasm for Flowr and its team,” Gasparro disclosed. “Flowr operates world-class facilities and has created a recognizable brand in Canada and I wish them best of luck in the future.”

TREES Announces Series Of Appointments And Promotions

General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB:CANN), which is doing business as TREES, has bolstered its executive management team in addition to a corporate name change as part of the expansion of their vertically integrated model.

Jessica Bast, who joined the Denver-based company in 2017 as corporate controller and has over two decades of experience in audit and technical accounting as well as public company experience, has agreed to oversee TREES financial department.

“Jessica has been an invaluable member of the team for the past several years, with a proven track record of strong financial leadership, timely reporting and compliance oversight of our accounting department,” interim CEO Adam Hershey commented.

Following Bast’s promotion to CFO, Diane Jones, who previously oversaw the company’s finances, opted to step down from the CFO role to pursue other interests.

In addition, Tim Brown, founder and former CEO of TREES, will be appointed to serve as the company’s chief visionary officer, in addition to his board role.

The company also appointed Trevor Hoffman, co-founder of TREES, to serve as president of retail operations and continue to oversee all day-to-day operations of the current footprint in Colorado and Oregon and future acquisitions.

Jack Taylor was promoted to senior vice president of operations, focusing on cultivation and processes, while Amie Rakoczy agreed to assume the role of vice president of administration after serving as the company’s chief accounting officer. In addition, Mitch Seeman has been appointed innovation officer.

Danielle Landrein Joins Dewey Scientific As CGO

Cannabis-focused ag-tech innovator Dewey Scientific recently disclosed that Danielle Landrein joined its ranks as chief growth officer.

Landrein agreed to supervise the company’s business strategies and corporate development activities, drive forward financially sustainable and efficient business operations as well as

manage and build partnership and investor relationships.

Landrein spent over a decade helping global foundations, national universities, and startups scale. Prior to this, she worked at Aether Biomachines, a Silicon Valley biotech startup, as chief of staff to the CEO and later, head of people.

“Danielle’s tenacity, entrepreneurial spirit, and empathy approaching client relationships perfectly complement our values at Dewey Scientific, and we are very excited to welcome her to the Dewey team,” said Jordan Zager, PhD., the company’s CEO and co-founder.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash