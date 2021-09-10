Mamma Mia! Italy About Decriminalize Adult-Use Cannabis And Home Cultivation Of Marijuana

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

In Italy, the Justice Committee of the Lower House approved a reform that decriminalizes recreational consumption of marijuana and allows home cultivation of up to four plants.

What remains to be done? The vote must be debated and ratified by the Upper House before becoming law.

If approved, Italy will become the first country in Europe to decriminalize the adult use of marijuana. And one of the pioneer states in legalizing home cultivation, after Spain, and the Czech Republic.

Increased penalties

According to ANSA, Mario Perantoni, president of the Chamber of Deputies and co-author of the bill: "The cultivation of no more than 4 female plants at home is decriminalized".

However, the reform will increase the penalties for trafficking and sale of cannabis from six to ten years.

The European country has a rather relaxed approach, as it allows the sale of cannabis that has a high CBD percentage and a less than 0.6% of THC, in dispensary-style stores.

In 2019, a study by the University of Magna Graecia showed that the legal market of cannabis took between €90 and €170 million a year from organized crime networks. In this context, allowing home cultivation in Italy would further reduce the participation of criminal gangs in the cannabis business, and allow Italians to access the plant without being prosecuted.

