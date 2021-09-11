fbpx

Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 11, 2021 1:45 pm
Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast and Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO of Gaby Inc (OTC:GABLF).
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF)
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
The Valens Company (OTC:VLNCF)
Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC:FFLWF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas Interview

