Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 2, 2021 4:56 pm
GAINERS:

  • Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 32.47% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $60.4M.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.72% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $48.4M.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 7.16% at $0.56 with an estimated market cap of $35.1M.
  • Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 6.94% at $0.53 with an estimated market cap of $45.2M.
  • Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 6.38% at $9.67 with an estimated market cap of $20.2M.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 6.34% at $4.53 with an estimated market cap of $186.9M.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.98% at $2.74 with an estimated market cap of $818.7M.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 4.81% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $97.2M.
  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 4.62% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $69.0M.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 4.51% at $59.34 with an estimated market cap of $3.6B.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 3.86% at $0.8 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 3.56% at $17.45 with an estimated market cap of $6.9B.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 3.5% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $76.2M.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 3.33% at $7.44 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.24% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $174.0M.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.15% at $1.31 with an estimated market cap of $164.1M.
  • MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 2.64% at $1 with an estimated market cap of $329.1M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.47% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $109.6M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2.38% at $7.31 with an estimated market cap of $509.9M.
  • Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.35% at $5.58 with an estimated market cap of $202.7M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 2.09% at $2.44 with an estimated market cap of $661.8M.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 2.06% at $13.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.2B.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 2.01% at $6.6 with an estimated market cap of $2.5B.

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

