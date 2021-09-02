Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021
GAINERS:
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 32.47% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $60.4M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.72% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $48.4M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 7.16% at $0.56 with an estimated market cap of $35.1M.
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 6.94% at $0.53 with an estimated market cap of $45.2M.
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 6.38% at $9.67 with an estimated market cap of $20.2M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 6.34% at $4.53 with an estimated market cap of $186.9M.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.98% at $2.74 with an estimated market cap of $818.7M.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 4.81% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $97.2M.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 4.62% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $69.0M.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 4.51% at $59.34 with an estimated market cap of $3.6B.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 3.86% at $0.8 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 3.56% at $17.45 with an estimated market cap of $6.9B.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 3.5% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $76.2M.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 3.33% at $7.44 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.24% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $174.0M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.15% at $1.31 with an estimated market cap of $164.1M.
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 2.64% at $1 with an estimated market cap of $329.1M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.47% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $109.6M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2.38% at $7.31 with an estimated market cap of $509.9M.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.35% at $5.58 with an estimated market cap of $202.7M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 2.09% at $2.44 with an estimated market cap of $661.8M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 2.06% at $13.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.2B.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 2.01% at $6.6 with an estimated market cap of $2.5B.
LOSERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.99% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $128.2M.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 6.05% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $53.3M.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 4.08% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $60.1M.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 3.52% at $8.79 with an estimated market cap of $902.7M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.98% at $2.28 with an estimated market cap of $131.7M.
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.66% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $85.9M.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.14% at $28.87 with an estimated market cap of $6.4B.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 2.11% at $0.47 with an estimated market cap of $29.0M.
