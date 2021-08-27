fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.21
369.21
+ 0.86%
BTC/USD
+ 1411.50
48255.37
+ 3.01%
DIA
+ 2.24
349.92
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.68
442.58
+ 0.82%
TLT
+ 0.29
148.16
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 2.08
165.59
+ 1.24%

Decibel Cannabis Company To Raise $10M Via Bought Deal Unit Offering With Eight Capital, Haywood Securities And Raymond James

byNina Zdinjak
August 27, 2021 11:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Decibel Cannabis Company To Raise $10M Via Bought Deal Unit Offering With Eight Capital, Haywood Securities And Raymond James

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) announced  Thursday a $10 million bought deal unit offering. The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported it has signed an agreement under which Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, will purchase 34.5 million units of the Company, on a “bought deal” basis at a price per unit of $0.29 for gross proceeds of $10 million.

Offering Details

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Decibel has agreed to grant the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the units at the issue price, and/or the components thereof, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this over-allotment option is exercised in full, approximately $1.5 million of additional gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $11.5 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about September 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

More recent news from Decibel:

Decibel Cannabis Company Reports Record Adjusted EBITDA Of $2.1M In The Second Quarter

Cannabis Co. Decibel Posts Record Performance Of Cannabis Derivative Products, Upsizes Authorized Overdraft

Decibel Touts 500% Revenue Spike For First Half Of 2020

Price Action

Decibel’s shares closed Thursday’s market session at 26 cents per share

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Markets

Related Articles

Tilray Best Performer Among Canadian Cannabis LPs, Stocks Plunge Nearly 10% In July

Canadian cannabis stocks took a beating In July, with the Canadian Cannabis LP Index posting a 9.8% loss while continuing the declining streak, which was slightly interrupted by a 1% gain in June. The index, which saw a 30.1% drop in 2020, grew 13.6% over the past year. Year-to-date, the index is up 17.8%. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HempFusion, Decibel, ARCA, Love Hemp, MindMed, Halo

HempFusion Wellness Promotes VP And Controller Maria Leal To Interim CFO HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) has promoted Maria Leal, its vice president and controller to become interim CFO. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Decibel, MediaCentral, Pelorus Equity Group

Trulieve Strengthens Board With Two Female Additions Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has elected eight nominees to the board of directors during its annual and special shareholders meeting held on June 10, including new additions Giannella Alvarez and Jane Morreau. read more

Cannabis Co. Decibel Posts Record Performance Of Cannabis Derivative Products, Upsizes Authorized Overdraft

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF) provided an operational update Thursday reporting record performance of cannabis derivative products and other important achievements. read more