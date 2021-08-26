fbpx

QQQ
-0.72
375.52
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-2828.55
46660.30
-5.72%
DIA
-0.57
354.75
-0.16%
SPY
-1.02
449.93
-0.23%
TLT
-0.03
148.07
-0.02%
GLD
+ 0.26
167.22
+ 0.16%

EnWave Teams Up With Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages To Develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions

byJelena Martinovic
August 26, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EnWave Teams Up With Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages To Develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions

Cannabis-focused advanced technology company EnWave Corporation (TSXV:ENW) (OTC:NWVCF) and Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., are looking to form a global strategic partnership to develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions using fruits and vegetables.

This is not the first time the two companies are joining forces, considering they have been collaborating since late 2020.

Dole has already ordered EnWave’s patented equipment to accelerate internal product development and allow for focused market trials in select regions. EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum technology enables the production of innovative, nutritious, and convenient food applications by providing a gentle, rapid drying solution.

The Vancouver-based company has been partnering with cannabis companies as well, including the Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

Over the past year, EnWave strengthened its leadership team on several occasions, including the appointment of Pablo Cussatti, who agreed to serve on its board of directors, and the appointment of CFO Dan Henriques to the chief operating officer at NutraDried as part of its restructuring to improve margins and streamline operations across the business.

Price Action

EnWave Corporation’s shares traded 6.97% higher at $0.7557 per share at the time of writing, Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Liverani on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Aurora Cannabis And Ethypharm Deliver First Shipment To French Medical Marijuana Patients

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH and Ethypharm have delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program. read more

Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. read more

Will Cannabis Entrepreneurs Switch To Psychedelics?

The psychedelics space is heating up, and major players have taken notice. read more

Is Cannabis The Hottest Market Right Now? Aurora, Canopy And Sundial Among Top Bullish Stocks For August 5, 2021

GAINERS: 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 17.39% at $3.51 Elixinol Wellness (OTC: ELLX) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10 read more