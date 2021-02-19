Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TILT, MindMed, EnWave, Zelira

TILT Hires Two Compliance Experts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) strengthened its leadership team by welcoming Nicole Moyers as vice president of compliance and Patrick Beyea as director of compliance.

Moyers has extensive experience in government affairs, public service programs, and healthcare.

Previously she served as the Director of Project Development for both Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness and Parea Biosciences and on the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition’s Legislative Committee.

Beyea brings practical knowledge in compliance, having served as the Director of Safety and Security at the Eternal Word Television Network and the Director of Investigations at the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

The move comes shortly after TILT teamed up with Her Highness NYC, a female-focused cannabis company led by Allison Krongard and Laura Eisman.

In August, the Phoenix-based company welcomed Dia Simms, a protégé of entertainer Sean Combs and former president of Combs Enterprises, to its board of directors.

MindMed Announces New Hires As Part Of HealthMode Acquisition

Mind Medicine (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) enlisted pharmaceutical veteran Daniel Karlin M.D. M.A. and AI/ML expert Bradford Cross to its team.

The hiring is a part of a deal to acquire a digital medicine and therapeutics startup HealthMode, the company reports.

MindMed opted to purchase HealthMode for more than CA$41 million in stock and roughly CA$300,000 in cash.

Dr. Karlin, who will serve as the company’s Chief Medical Officer, held several leadership roles at Pfizer’s Neuroscience Research Unit.

Cross, who was tapped to serve as Chief Technology Officer, was a founding partner at Data Collective. He also founded a personalized AI-driven news feed, Prismatic.

“Our mission is to make MindMed as much a digital medicine company as a drug development company,” MindMed Co-Founder and CEO J.R. Rahn noted.

EnWave Restructures NutraDried, Forms New Management Team

EnWave Corporation (PINK: NWVCF) reported Thursday it’s poised to replace Mike Pytlinski, who served as CEO of its subsidiary NutraDried.

Simultaneously, the company confirmed the restructuring of NutraDried to improve margins and streamline operations across the business.

The Vancouver company also tapped its current CFO to serve as Chief Operating Officer at NutraDried.

EnWave recently disclosed some board shake-ups, including the appointment of Pablo Cussatti, who replaced Hugh McKinnon.

Zelira Promotes Dr. Odumosu To Head Global Operations, Moves Team To US

Medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) confirmed Thursday the promotion of its CEO and managing director for the U.S., Dr. Oludare Odumosu, to the role of global CEO and managing director.

The promotion is a part of the Australia-based company’s decision to consolidate its global leadership within the U.S. and to better position itself in expanding on the global level.

Dr. Richard Hopkins, who served as CEO and managing director outside the U.S. opted to part ways with the company. He agreed to assist with the transition in the months to come.

“Consolidating our leadership in the U.S. under Dr. Odumosu is a logical step towards greater leverage in the rapidly expanding U.S. cannabis sector while continuing to grow our product revenues in other markets,” the company’s Chairman Osagie Imosogie told Benzinga.

