Las Vegas Cannabis Dispensary Joins World's Largest P2P Cancer Fundraising Event: American Cancer Society's Relay For Life

Sanctuary Dispensaries, located in the heart of the Arts District near the Las Vegas Strip, is the first cannabis dispensary to directly support cancer research and cancer patients by joining the American Cancer Society's (ACS) Relay for Life.

Getting involved is a natural move for Sanctuary Dispensaries: One of the dispensaries' founders, Dr. Pejman Bady, MD, got into the business to help his mother who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer and given four months to live. With the help and relief of medicinal cannabis, she lived for another six years.

Now, cancer research and support for those with the illness is among the dispensary’s main interests.

“Bridging cancer and cannabis one step at a time,” Alec Rigg, PR coordinator for Sanctuary Dispensaries told Benzinga. “And yes, pun intended. 2020 was hard for every community, but few as hard as the cancer community. We knew we had to do something, we know how terrible this disease is and joining Relay for Life was the best way to reach out and help.”

What Is Relay For Life?

The ACS's Relay for Life movement is the world's largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. For nearly four decades supportive communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

“Nearing its 40-year anniversary, the Relay for Life has raised billions for families and cancer research while having some really cool fundraising events in the process. Our Southern Nevada Relay will be in Vegas on Saturday, September 18th at the Rio across from the Strip,” Rigg said.

“So far, we are the only the only dispensary in the Relay but we hope for others to follow our example.”

Cancer Rates In Nevada

American Cancer Society’s stats show that since 2012, Nevada’s incident and mortality rates of cancer have been among the highest of the west coast States, with breast and prostate cancer taking the most lives each year.

Sanctuary Dispensaries, Inspired At Burning Man

Owned and operated by local Las Vegas residents who have a passion for the community, the company's original founders were part of the Burning Man community. They held their first board meeting at the temple in burning man in 2014, which led to the inception of The Sanctuary.

Sanctuary Dispensaries’ stated business goal is to provide a "community-focused space for high-quality cannabis products as well as artistic demonstrations and genuine human connection."

Join The Relay

Anyone among Southern Nevada’s cannabis shops or any other businesses who’d like to join the long list of commercial partners supporting the Relay for Life, should contact the ACS's event coordinator Cecil Bridgewater at rflsnv@gmail.com.

Sanctuary Dispensaries courtesy photo.

