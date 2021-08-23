Khiron Life Sciences Reveals 47% QoQ Spike In Medical Revenue, Q2 2021 Cannabis Revenue Increases 68% YoY

Vertically integrated cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) announced its latest financial results Monday, revealing a 68% year-over-year jump in revenue to CA$2.8 million (CA$2.18 million) in the second quarter of 2021. Shares traded up 1.96% at $ 0.2499 per share in Friday's after-hours session.

The uptick in revenue during the quarter ended June 30 can be mainly attributed to normalized clinic operations and the growth of medical cannabis sales in Colombia, Germany, the UK

and Peru contributing to the gross medical cannabis profit margin of 88%.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

Health Services revenues declined 13% , while medical cannabis revenues hit $825,500, up 47% sequentially.

, while medical cannabis revenues hit $825,500, up 47% sequentially. Medical cannabis products contributed 29% of total revenues and 70% of gross profits.

European medical cannabis sales growth of 280% sequentially representing over 25% of total medical cannabis revenues.

representing over 25% of total medical cannabis revenues. Gross profit , before fair value adjustments, totaled roughly CA$1.05 million , up from 319 000 from the prior year's period.

, before fair value adjustments, totaled roughly , up from 319 000 from the prior year's period. General and administrative costs were CA$4.43 million , down from $4.53 million in the same quarter of 2020 and from CA$5.6 million in the prior period.

, down from $4.53 million in the same quarter of 2020 and from CA$5.6 million in the prior period. Net loss totaled approximately CA$4.8 million , representing an improvement from a CA$5.71 million loss in the second quarter of last year and a CA$5.5 million loss in the previous quarter.

, representing an improvement from a CA$5.71 million loss in the second quarter of last year and a CA$5.5 million loss in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in negative at CA$3.85 million , versus a CA$4.02 million loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

, versus a CA$4.02 million loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. As of June 30, the company had CA$9.4 million in cash and a proforma cash balance of CA$20.6 million.

"With revenues increasing across all markets, our medical cannabis segment contributed 29% of revenues and 70% of gross profits, showcasing how our medical cannabis business can fundamentally shift margin profiles as revenues increase," Alvaro Torres, Khiron's CEO and director commented. "In Q2 and subsequently, we achieved a number of very significant milestones."

