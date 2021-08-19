Aurora, Sundial And Tilray Fall: A Look Into The Top Marijuana Stock Movers From Today
GAINERS:
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) shares closed up 14.84% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $55,967,008.
- Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 9.13% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $63,706,092.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares closed up 5.73% at $0.58 with an estimated market cap of $106,708,399.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed up 4.17% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $31,438,979.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 3.59% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $43,666,910.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares closed up 3.51% at $2.95 with an estimated market cap of $156,991,737.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 3.42% at $188.5 with an estimated market cap of $1,261,610,519.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed up 2.96% at $0.59 with an estimated market cap of $98,115,233.
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed down 22.73% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156,756,185.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 12.2% at $7.4 with an estimated market cap of $1,324,420,273.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 11.53% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $177,155,381.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 11.25% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $170,537,461.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 8.79% at $0.88 with an estimated market cap of $289,646,422.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 7.24% at $2.69 with an estimated market cap of $377,508,178.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 5.88% at $3.2 with an estimated market cap of $487,766,899.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 5.83% at $1.13 with an estimated market cap of $141,510,895.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 5.69% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $157,801,872.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed down 5.05% at $12.41 with an estimated market cap of $621,616,105.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 4.71% at $2.97 with an estimated market cap of $1,247,691,218.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares closed down 4.46% at $16.5 with an estimated market cap of $6,487,460,710.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.37% at $12.68 with an estimated market cap of $5,696,119,858.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 4.15% at $8.78 with an estimated market cap of $751,248,838.
- RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 3.9% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,840,660.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares closed down 3.88% at $3.72 with an estimated market cap of $153,455,717.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 3.88% at $6.17 with an estimated market cap of $431,742,639.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares closed down 3.75% at $6.16 with an estimated market cap of $2,290,322,169.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed down 3.74% at $6.44 with an estimated market cap of $1,274,989,544.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed down 3.69% at $2.35 with an estimated market cap of $702,115,899.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed down 3.43% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $1,442,000,000.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares closed down 3.11% at $26.5 with an estimated market cap of $1,719,201,000.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 2.97% at $8.16 with an estimated market cap of $842,947,879.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed down 2.57% at $18.98 with an estimated market cap of $822,854,004.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares closed down 2.38% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $108,474,469.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
