fbpx

QQQ
-0.50
366.23
-0.14%
DIA
-0.40
354.23
-0.11%
SPY
-0.61
444.65
-0.14%
TLT
-0.17
149.02
-0.11%
GLD
-0.33
167.30
-0.2%

VIDEO: Agrify CEO On Driving 6M Returns Of 100%+ With A Non-Plant-Touching Cannabis Co.

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 18, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
VIDEO: Agrify CEO On Driving 6M Returns Of 100%+ With A Non-Plant-Touching Cannabis Co.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse invited Raymond Change, Agrify's CEO.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • TPCO Holdings Corp (OTC:GRAMF)
  • BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc (NYSE:CGC)
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Unrivaled Brands Inc (OTC:UNRV)
  • RIV Capital Inc (TSE:RIV)
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Watch Medical Marijuana & Unrivaled Brands At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. read more

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/24 Ft. Akerna & Viridian Sciences

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. Guests: read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Tilray's Stake In MedMen One Of The Steps In US Journey, Could Be Getting Close To Altria

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. NASDAQ: TLRY) announced Tuesday it has acquired the majority of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes of</ read more

From Carlos Santana To Nicole Kidman: Why Celebrities Keep Jumping Into The Cannabis Industry And Why We Love It

Cannabis and celebrities seem to go hand in hand. read more