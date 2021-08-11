Strong Bearish Sentiment Tumbles Cannabis Stocks, Check Out The Main Movers For Today August 11, 2021
GAINERS:
MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed up 5.7% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $167,017,913.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 5.35% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $146,416,905.
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 4.96% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $101,147,953.
- Cann Gr (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 4.56% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $71,870,900.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 2.78% at $1.48 with an estimated market cap of $259,454,852.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 2.44% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $152,748,899.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares closed up 2.43% at $27.37 with an estimated market cap of $1,779,558,000.
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC :INLB) shares closed down 9.64% at $1.78 with an estimated market cap of $164,132,947.
- Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed down 8.77% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $102,996,403.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed down 5.01% at $31.3 with an estimated market cap of $6,860,122,005.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares closed down 4.42% at $6.92 with an estimated market cap of $2,572,894,385.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 4.42% at $3.6 with an estimated market cap of $1,487,572,449.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 4.37% at $2.19 with an estimated market cap of $124,758,967.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 4.3% at $3.77 with an estimated market cap of $576,174,649.
- RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 4.15% at $1.52 with an estimated market cap of $217,071,148.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed down 3.61% at $10.6 with an estimated market cap of $2,576,746,780.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares closed down 3.31% at $14.3 with an estimated market cap of $6,423,857,568.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed down 3.24% at $20.02 with an estimated market cap of $867,941,894.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 3.21% at $11.45 with an estimated market cap of $65,280,778.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 3.21% at $7.55 with an estimated market cap of $525,902,988.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares closed down 3.03% at $18.88 with an estimated market cap of $7,423,227,770.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed down 2.91% at $3.66 with an estimated market cap of $597,239,222.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed down 2.68% at $10.17 with an estimated market cap of $112,583,964.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed down 2.52% at $0.8 with an estimated market cap of $132,963,092.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed down 2.46% at $7.14 with an estimated market cap of $1,413,575,365.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares closed down 2.44% at $4.4 with an estimated market cap of $181,506,762.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 2.21% at $1.33 with an estimated market cap of $166,293,897.
