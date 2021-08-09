International First: Canadian Co. Sends Cannabis Tissue Culture Germplasm To South Africa, Here's Why It Matters

In an international first for Canadian cannabis, a shipment of cannabis tissue culture germplasm has successfully made its way from the prairies of Canada to a South African tissue culture laboratory and research facility.

The two companies involved, Mother Labs of Saskatchewan, Canada and Rascal Seed of South Africa have entered a long-term multi-year partnership whereby Mother will supply Rascal with premium, high-quality (22-30% THC and +3% terpenes) cannabis cultivars.

By trading verified pest and pathogen-free cannabis genetics in this way, Canadian companies can use experience and technology to support cannabis reforms that are currently sweeping the continent of Africa, where the regulated cannabis industry is predicted to be worth as much as $7.1 billion by 2023.

Mother Labs’ CEO Brian Bain told Benzinga, “This successful delivery and long-term partnership signals a new age of cannabis distribution on a global level. Mother Labs is leveraging our extensive list of high-performing cultivars and industry partnerships to help bring South Africa’s medical community up to speed with emerging genetic trends and unique cannabinoid/terpene profiles. Mother looks forward to continuing to build on the relationship with Rascal Seed in South Africa.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: