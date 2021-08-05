OCB, Zig-Zag Maker Republic Tobacco Rebrands As Republic Brands, Seeking To Capture Legal Herb Market

Republic Tobacco, responsible for rolling papers and smoking accessories brands like OCB, Zig-Zag, JOB, E-Z Wider, TOP, Gambler and Premier, has changed its name to Republic Brands.

The rebrand is part of a strategic shift for one of the world’s leading rolling companies. According to management, it represents an evolutionary commitment to innovating the brand.

The recent growth in demand for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) market propelled the company to continue prioritizing brand innovation, sustainability, and recruiting top-tier talent while continuing its legacy of making its famed products, the team added.

For Paul Marobella, Republic Brand’s newly appointed president and chief marketing officer, “The future of Republic Brands is built on the power of our iconic brand portfolio. The 50-year plan we envisioned prioritizes our investment in the innovation of our product lines and continues to focus on creating new products and brands consumers love.”

