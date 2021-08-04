fbpx

VIDEO: Cannabis M&A And Financing Trends With Viridian Capital Advisors

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 4, 2021 10:13 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Scott Greiper, President of Viridian Capital Advisors.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Jushi Holdings Inc (CSE:JUSH)
  • TPCO Holdings Corp (OTC:GRAMF)
  • Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

