What's Going On With Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock?

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 29, 2021 1:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock?

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) closed more than 8% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session.

What Happened: While there was no company-specific news that contributed to the surge, Sundial’s shares seemed to rise in sympathy with peer Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Tilray’s shares surged on Wednesday after the company reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, its first earnings results following its merger with rival Aphria Inc. in May.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Tilray CEO Irwin Simon Discusses Earnings Report, Stock Surge On Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Why It Matters: Sundial is seeing high interest from retail investors and is a frequently mentioned stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum that has 10.7 million members. Tilray has emerged as the second-most discussed stock on the WSB forum, as of Wednesday night.

The latest weekly survey conducted by Benzinga showed that Sundial Growers was the second-most preferred cannabis stock, just behind Tilray, by traders for investment.

About 14.4% of Sundial’s float is short, as per the latest available data from Yahoo! Finance.

Price Action: Sundial shares closed 8.1% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $0.85.

Read Next: Sundial Vs. Tilray Vs. Aurora Cannabis: Which Retail-Favorite Cannabis Stock Gave Best Returns In First Half Of 2021?

