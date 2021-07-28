fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.40
363.03
+ 0.38%
DIA
-1.29
351.91
-0.37%
SPY
-0.25
439.26
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.01
149.63
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.83
167.61
+ 0.49%

Braxia Scientific Leadership Receives Funding From Canadian Government To Study Ketamine Therapy

byNatan Ponieman
July 28, 2021 5:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Braxia Scientific Leadership Receives Funding From Canadian Government To Study Ketamine Therapy

Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), a Toronto-based company that provides ketamine-assisted therapy announced that CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Josh Rosenblat have received funding of CA$918.000 (approximately $732.000) from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The grant will be used for a clinical trial that will assess the effectiveness of intravenous ketamine in combination with Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy in the treatment of suicidality in persons with depression.

According to Health Canada, suicide is the second leading cause of death in children and young adults and the ninth cause of death in the country.

The study will measure the effectiveness of combining both therapies against the use of Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy on its own.

The trial will be held at one of Braxia’s clinics in Mississauga, Ontario, operated by the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence, a subsidiary of the company.

"The results of this study will have tremendous implications for public health and will inform the feasibility of integrating virtual health platforms with IV ketamine, which is a research and development priority for Braxia Scientific," McIntyre said.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Health Care Psychology Markets General

Related Articles

Psyched: Cybin And Field Trip Head To Wall Street, AOC Pushes For Federal Psychedelics Research, Off-Label Ketamine Covered By Insurance In Canada

Cybin Inc. read more

Psyched: GH Research Debuts on Nasdaq, Compass Reaches Psilocybin Research Milestone, Maxim Gives BUY Rating to 10 Psychedelics Companies

Irish 5-MeO-DMT Company GH Research Debuts On Nasdaq GH Research, a Dublin-based company studying the potential of 5-MeO-DMT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, is now listing its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GHRS.”  read more

Psyched: Atai Life Sciences Hits Nasdaq, Canada To Fund Ketamine Trials, Mydecine Launches AI Drug-Discovery Platform

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) made its highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Friday. read more

Canadian Insurance Provider To Cover Off-Label Use Of Ketamine For Treating Depression

Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), a medical research company in the psychedelics space, recently announced that it has established direct billing practices for its ketamine treatment at specialized mental health clinics in Canada that serve Canadian military veterans. read more