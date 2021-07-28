Braxia Scientific Leadership Receives Funding From Canadian Government To Study Ketamine Therapy

Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), a Toronto-based company that provides ketamine-assisted therapy announced that CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Josh Rosenblat have received funding of CA$918.000 (approximately $732.000) from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The grant will be used for a clinical trial that will assess the effectiveness of intravenous ketamine in combination with Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy in the treatment of suicidality in persons with depression.

According to Health Canada, suicide is the second leading cause of death in children and young adults and the ninth cause of death in the country.

The study will measure the effectiveness of combining both therapies against the use of Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy on its own.

The trial will be held at one of Braxia’s clinics in Mississauga, Ontario, operated by the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence, a subsidiary of the company.

"The results of this study will have tremendous implications for public health and will inform the feasibility of integrating virtual health platforms with IV ketamine, which is a research and development priority for Braxia Scientific," McIntyre said.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash