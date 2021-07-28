fbpx

Watch: Global Go Analytics' Tom Adams On Cannabis Markets, Investing

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 28, 2021 10:30 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Tom Adams, CEO and principal analyst at Global Go Analytics.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)
  • Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB)
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR)
  • Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)
  • Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF)


Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

