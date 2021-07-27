AusCann, Meridian Bioscience & General Cannabis Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 27, 2021
GAINERS:
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 9.43% at $4.06
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 8.13% at $0.22
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed up 6.27% at $0.08
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 5.59% at $0.17
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 4.24% at $19.65
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 3.51% at $0.59
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 3.39% at $0.61
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 3.3% at $0.07
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.14% at $2.87
LOSERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 21.43% at $0.03
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 10.28% at $2.53
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 8.95% at $8.44
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 7.61% at $0.25
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 7.08% at $12.73
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 7.06% at $9.08
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 6.58% at $0.21
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 6.46% at $0.23
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 6.07% at $0.76
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 5.6% at $0.29
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.21% at $3.46
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 5.13% at $6.84
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.65% at $2.46
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 4.46% at $0.86
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 4.39% at $2.57
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 4.21% at $0.24
