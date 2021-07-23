Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Parallel, Cake House, Cansortium, Trulieve, Deep Roots, Coastal Dispensary, Ack Natural, Strawberry Fields, Ayr Wellness, Verano, High Tide

If you wonder which states have recreational dispensaries open, here’s a roundup of the recently opened adult-use and medical cannabis retail locations.

Curaleaf Holdings Opens Doors On New Store In Maine, 108th Dispensary Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is opening a new store located at 913 Post Rd., in Wells, Maine on Friday.

The new shop marks the company's fifth branded location in the Pine Tree State and its 108th nationwide.

"It's important for medical patients to have access to the medication they need while traveling, and Curaleaf Wells is happy to provide continued access to quality products and expertise our patients know and trust," Scott Reed, general manager at Curaleaf Maine, disclosed Friday.

Parallel Opens First goodblend Medical Cannabis Store In Pittsburgh

Cannabis company Parallel has kicked off sales of medical cannabis in its first goodblend retail branded store in Pittsburgh.

The store located at 5502 Baum Boulevard represents "another milestone" for the Atlanta-based company, William "Beau" Wrigley, Jr., CEO of Parallel, said Monday.

Parallel, which went public in February after agreeing to a $1.9 billion sale, plans to open a second store in Erie in the coming weeks.

"We believe Pennsylvania is an exciting, high-growth cannabis market, and we look forward to providing well-being through cannabinoids to patients across Pennsylvania in the years to come," Wrigley commented.

The Cake House Expands In California With Stores In Vista and Wildomar

Cannabis dispensary The Cake House recently announced the opening of its first store in Vista, California, in the coming weeks.

The company plans to launch its second and flagship retail location in the Golden State, in Wildomar.

In addition, The Cake House intends to open two to three more shops by the year-end and an additional 10 in 2022.

CEO Daniel Wise, a US Navy veteran who started The Cake House to deal with these issues, has been working on expanding his business since 2016.

“Our retail store experience is designed to bring joy to our customers while providing them with quality cannabis products in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere,” Wise explained.

Cansortium Opens 26th Florida Store, Fluent Deerfield Beach

Medical cannabis company Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF), which operates under the Fluent brand, is launching its 26th retail location in Florida.

The newest Fluent retail location is the second dispensary in Broward County. Located at 622 S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach, the shop offers a wide range of cannabis products, including premium dried flower, edibles, full-spectrum concentrates and cartridges, in addition to creams, drops, capsules and suppositories.

"Our other location in Broward County is one of our best performing dispensaries, so we are thrilled to add to our presence in this important community that also services neighboring cities like Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek," Robert Beasley, the company's CEO, said.

Trulieve Opens Two New Florida Stores, 95th and 96th Nationwide

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) continues to expand its presence within the country by opening two new dispensaries in Florida over the past week.

One new store, located at 275 NE US Highway 19 in Crystal River, is the company’s 86th retail location in the Sunshine State and 95th nationwide and joins nearby retail locations in The Villages, Lady Lake, and Ocala.

The new 3,200 sq. ft. dispensary in Winter Haven, located at 749 3rd Street SW, is the company’s 87th Florida dispensary.

Deep Roots Harvest Boosts Its Nevada Presence With First Cannabis Dispensary on Reno's South Side

Deep Roots Harvest is opening a new dispensary in Reno, Nevada.

The new retail location spans more than 6,300 square feet and it will have 40 employees.

The grand opening is scheduled for July 30, with the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce on hand to officiate the ribbon-cutting.

Coastal Dispensary Launches Adult-Use Store In Stockon, California

Coastal Dispensary is launching an adult-used cannabis dispensary and delivery in Stockton, California, on Friday.

The storefront is located at 7840 West Lane, Unit F.

"As one of the few adult-use cannabis retail operations in the region, we take our responsibility of stewardship seriously," Julian Michalowski, CEO of Coastal, said. "We believe in the importance of working together as an industry and are committed to being a thoughtful, trusted, and responsible community partner."

Ack Natural, Nantucket's Second Cannabis Dispensary Opens

Ack Natural, a second cannabis dispensary on Nantucket, Massachusetts, is opening its doors for business on Sunday.

The 13,000 square-foot building near Nantucket Memorial Airport is designed for marijuana production.

"This is the beginning of year four for us, and we're just excited to see it through to get the doors open," said co-owner Mike Sullivan, who has been waiting for regulatory approvals and certifications to wrap up since 2018.

Strawberry Fields Opens Fifth Dispensary In Columbus, Ohio

Strawberry Fields, the fifth medical marijuana dispensary in Columbus, has opened Friday in Eastmoor.

The new store, located at 2950 E. Main St., will serve patients suffering from one of 25 qualifying medical conditions who have a doctor's recommendation.

Ayr Wellness Opens Store In Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) cut the ribbon on the first cannabis dispensary in Pennsylvania on Monday.

The new store in Gibsonia, located just off Route 8 at 112 Northrowne Square, spans 8,000 square feet and includes 30 point-of-sale stations.

"For Gibsonia, there's a lot of patient demand there and within Pittsburgh's North Hills," said Julie Winter, director of operations at Ayr Wellness.

Verano To Open Zean Leaf Store in Philadelphia, And The Healing Research Center In Pittsburgh

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) launches its 11th affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Zen Leaf Philadelphia, located at 2504 Welsh Road in the Tremont Shopping Center in a vibrant retail corridor of Northeast Philadelphia, is the 79th store nationwide.

It is the first out of three permitted dispensary locations to open. They are all tied to the company's affiliate, NSE Pennsylvania, which it acquired in May.

"Pennsylvania is a core focus for Verano, and we are pleased with the continued development in one of the country's largest medical cannabis markets, which could soon be poised for adult-use legislation," said George Archos the company's founder and CEO.

Based in Chicago, the company plans to cut the ribbon on its 12th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh on Friday, July 30.

High Tide Opens Another Canna Cabana Store In Saskatchewan

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FRA: 2LYA) disclosed Friday that its store is at 228 Centennial Drive N in Martensville, Saskatchewan has begun selling recreational cannabis products.

The newest Canna Cabana store is High Tide's 88th store in Canada and fourth in Saskatchewan.

"Customers in Martensville deserve to have access to a one-stop shop for all of their cannabis and consumption accessory needs, and I'm thrilled that as of today, this is possible," said Raj Grover, the company's president and CEO.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash