fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.74
359.82
+ 0.48%
DIA
+ 0.07
347.92
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.49
434.07
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 1.06
147.04
+ 0.72%
GLD
+ 0.12
168.64
+ 0.07%

Jushi Holdings Cannabis Co. Will Transition To Domestic Issuer Status In United States, Effective Jan 1, 2022

byJelena Martinovic
July 22, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jushi Holdings Cannabis Co. Will Transition To Domestic Issuer Status In United States, Effective Jan 1, 2022

Vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Thursday that it's ready to become a U.S. domestic issuer under U.S. securities laws.

With more than 50% of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares owned by shareholders of record domiciled in the United States on June 30, 2021, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company is no longer deemed a "foreign private issuer."

As a U.S. domestic issuer, Jushi will be subject to SEC reporting requirements by the end of 2021, which will bind the company to present its financial statements and financial data under U.S. GAAP.

Jushi said that it will continue to be a British Columbia corporation, despite becoming a U.S. registrant with the SEC.

In addition, the company's subordinate voting shares and 10% senior secured notes will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "JUSH" and "JUSH.DB.U," respectively.

Jushi's Recent Moves

Following the purchase of a 93,000 sq. ft. facility operated by its subsidiary, Dalitso LLC, and nearly nine acres of surrounding land in Prince William County, Virginia, for around $22 million in May, the company opted to strengthen its management team.

Jushi recently hired Leonardo "Leo" Garcia-Berg to serve as its new chief operations officer and focus on driving growth strategies and efficiencies as well as coaching and developing team members at its grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada 

and Ohio.

According to its latest earnings report, Jushi's revenue spiked 689.6% year-over-year to $80.8 million in 2020. CEO Jim Cacioppo expects revenue to range between $45 million to $48 million in the second quarter of 2021 after the company disclosed a 29% sequential increase in revenue in the first three months of 2021.

In June, Jushi kicked off cannabis sales in its new BEYOND / HELLO dispensaries in Pennsylvania, including shops in Hazleton and Easton, to name a few.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Topics Small Cap Markets General

Related Articles

Jushi Holdings Closes $5M Acquisition Of Ohio Cannabis Grower, Providing More Weed To State's Cannabis Dispensaries

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) has purchased OhiGrow, LLC, a licensed Ohio grower and Ohio Green Grow LLC for $5 million in cash. read more

Jushi Holdings Begins Activities At Its New Cannabis Processing Facility In Ohio

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF) announced that medical cannabis processor Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, (“FBS – OH”) obtained approval to begin activities at the company’s newly built processing facility in Columbus, Ohio read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Chalice, Aegis, Jushi, Delta 9, Eve & Co, Cronos And Auxly

Chalice Brands Appoints Ginger Mollo As Its CIO And General Manager Of Fifth & Root read more

Dispensary Roundup: Jushi Opens 13th California Store, Element 7 Expands Into Humboldt County

Jushi Hits Milestone, Opens 20th BEYOND / HELLO Store In Easton, Pennsylvania read more