Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano Launches Two Stores, Jushi, High Tide, Terrabis, INSA Each Open Dispensaries

Jushi Opens Another BEYOND / HELLO Dispensary In Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) is cutting the ribbon in its 12th BEYOND / HELLO dispensary in Pennsylvania on Monday.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company will expand its retail footprint in the Keystone State through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC.

The new storefront, located at 1000 West 15th Street in Hazleton, is Jushi's 19th shop nationwide.

Jim Cacioppo, CEO of Jushi, said Friday that the new retail location "combines a modern retail design and in-store experience with our best-in-class digital platform."

The store's offering will include dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and other ancillary products.

Brian Lloyd, the company's vice president of retail, told Benzinga that they are "confident that our customers will not only love our modern, new store design but that they will also embrace its central location. Our 19th store will make it more convenient for patients in Pennsylvania to access cannabis, and our store's cutting-edge technologies will also continue to help us improve our operational efficiencies as we rapidly scale our retail operations in the commonwealth."

The company also revealed that its subsidiaries intend to launch an additional six new stores by the end of 2021.

The 29% sequential growth in revenue Jushi recently experienced and reported in the first quarter can be mainly attributed to an increase in revenue at its BEYOND / HELLO stores in Pennsylvania and Illinois, in addition to Virginia retail operations and boosted activities at its Palms and Nevada facilities.

Verano Opens Third Zen Leaf Store In New Jersey, 34th MÜV Medical Dispensary In Florida

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) launched its third MÜV store in the Orlando metro area on Friday.

The medical dispensary located at 8103 Vineland Ave. is Verano’s 34th retail location in Florida.

The store offers a wide range of cannabis products such as MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates, and lozenges, dry flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vape pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, to name a few.

On the heels of its Florida expansion, the company plans to open yet another Zen Leaf store in New Jersey.

Following the launch of Zen Leaf Neptune in April, the Chicago-based company opened a store in Lawrence Township, marking Verano's third retail location in the Garden State and 78th overall.

The store, located at 3256 Brunswick Pike, will offer a myriad of cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, vapes and flower, the company said on Friday.

George Archos, Verano's founder and CEO, said the company is “maximizing” its footprint in New Jersey, which has the “potential to become one of the top cannabis markets on the East Coast.”

Over 67% of New Jersey adults voted in favor of cannabis legalization in a ballot measure in November.

High Tide Opens Another Canna Cabana Retail Location In Calgary

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FRA:2LYA) boosted its footprint in Alberta last week with the opening of another Canna Cabana shop in Calgary.

The dispensary, located at 7400 Macleod Trail SE, Unit #2, kicked off cannabis sales on Thursday, making it the 88th Canna Cabana store in Canada.

"The new Macleod Trail store solidifies our leading position in the Calgary cannabis retail market, offering customers our unique one-stop cannabis shop experience," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Terrabis Opens Second Medical Cannabis Store In Missouri

Cannabis company Terrabis cut the ribbon on its second medical marijuana dispensary on Friday.

The grand opening of the new store at 7766 N. Lindbergh Blvd in Hazelwood, Missouri, is scheduled to be up and running the weekend of June 18.

The company also operates a store in O'Fallon, and it plans to launch three additional dispensaries in Creve Coeur, Springfield and Kansas City in the months to come.

Terrabis also intends to undertake operations at its Kansas City-based processing plant.

"We think patients will discover a new kind of experience with Terrabis – one where they are treated with personalized attention and the highest degree of care and compassion," Terrabis CEO Dan Ambrosino said.

INSA Opens Rec Dispensary In Springfield, Massachusetts

INSA, a Massachusetts-based grower, opened a recreational cannabis retail shop in Springfield.

The new location complements the company's existing medical-use facility in the city and adds 55 new jobs.

In addition, customers will enjoy 20 cannabis strains.

"It's a low-stress environment where customers can spend as much time as they want, learning about the different products and interacting with staff to find something that's right for them," Peter Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of INSA, said Saturday.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash