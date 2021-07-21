Gage Growth Boosts Retail And Cultivation Footprint In Michigan With Plans To Open Two New Cannabis Dispensaries

Cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) is expanding its retail presence in Michigan by opening two new dispensaries.

The move comes on the heels of the company's partnerships with Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand "Khalifa Kush" and Pure Beauty to launch new lines of cannabis products in Michigan.

Based in Detroit, the company, also known as Gage Cannabis, confirmed Wednesday that it's adding two more provisioning centers to its portfolio, one in Flint, and the other in Burton, bringing the total number of its provisioning centers in Michigan to 15.

The store in Flint is located at 4174 W. Pierson Rd., and it will serve residents in Flushing and downtown Flint. The shop in Burton is located at 1234 N. Center Rd.

Gage Growth also disclosed that it has launched a collaboration with a third-party Michigan cannabis license holder. The newest contract grow agreement is the eleventh expected contract grower to the company's portfolio for this calendar year.

Gage said that the new partnership is expected to yield roughly 250 pounds of dried cannabis per month, with the first product received from the contract grower in the last three months of 2021.

"These latest additions to Gage's retail and cultivation portfolios enable the Company to broaden and solidify its position in the Michigan market," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, said.

The closing of the deal, as well as the opening of new retail locations in Flint and Burton, are pending state and local regulatory approvals.

"Gage is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates, and we will approach Flint and Burton with the same high level of integrity, focus on diversity, and dedication to offering a variety of quality products to provide the best cannabis experiences to the region's patients and consumers," Monaco said.

Photo by Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash