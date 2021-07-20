fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.43
351.24
+ 0.97%
DIA
+ 5.23
334.65
+ 1.54%
SPY
+ 5.65
419.32
+ 1.33%
TLT
-1.54
153.00
-1.02%
GLD
-0.61
170.22
-0.36%

Ayr Wellness Enters Illinois' Booming Market Via $30M Purchase Of Two Licensed Cannabis Dispensaries

byNina Zdinjak
July 20, 2021 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ayr Wellness Enters Illinois' Booming Market Via $30M Purchase Of Two Licensed Cannabis Dispensaries

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR, OTCQX:&nbsp, AYRWF)) is getting into Illinois by way of its $30 million acquisition of Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC. 

The vertically integrated cannabis company signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the membership interest of Herbal, which operates two licensed dispensaries in Quincy, Illinois, the county seat of Adams County. 

The total consideration for the purchase is set to $30 million, consisting of $12 million in seller notes, $10 million in stock and $12 million in cash. The acquisition should be finalized during the fourth quarter.

Why It Matters 

Upon the transaction, the New York-based multi-state operator will run its business across eight states.

What’s more, according to current estimates, Ayr is paying around five times Herbal Remedies’ 2021 EBITDA.

Herbal Remedies is one of the first cannabis dispensaries licensed in the Prairie State when medical cannabis was legalized eight years ago. Now, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal in Illinois.

Through this acquisition, Ayr will take over 50 employees from Herbal.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in our goal to position Ayr as a leading MSO, with a strong presence in states that deliver meaningful revenue,” Jonathan Sandelman, chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness said. “Illinois will become the eighth state in our expanding footprint, which now reaches close to 85 million people. The total cannabis market in Illinois is already run-rating at $1.8 billion in annual sales, despite adult-use launching only 18 months ago.”

Sandelman praised Herbal Remedies’ previous business activities in Quincy, saying the company has everything they look for in a partner when reaching a new market.

“We look forward to working with the Herbal team as we continue to build our presence in the Illinois market,” Sandelman concluded.

Recent Milestones 

The move comes on the heels of the company’s announcement it will buy cannabis cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Company, LLC in a $17 million stock, cash and debt deal. Through this deal, Ayr will significantly advance its Nevada footprint.

After recently launching its 37th dispensary in Florida, the company sold two Boston dispensaries, tripled its grow capacity in Massachusetts and was chosen to be added to the Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index.

Price Action 

Ayr Wellness’ shares were trading 0.59% higher at $28.07 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Company On The Move: Ayr Wellness To Buy Tahoe Hydro And NV Green For $17 M In Stock, Cash And Debt

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) will acquire cannabis cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Company, LLC in a $17 million stock, cash and debt deal. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verilife To Open In IL, Ayr Wellness And Harvest Health Each Open Shops In FL, High Tide Debuts Another Canna Cabana Store

New Verilife Dispensary To Open In Schaumburg, IL, PharmaCann To Open Medical Marijuana Verilife Dispensary In PA By The End Of 2021 Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. reported Tuesday that the newest Verilife dispensary at 150 Barrington Road in Schaumburg, Illinois is now open. read more

Ayr Wellness Cannabis Co. Gets Green Light To Sell At Two Boston Dispensaries, Triples Grow Capacity In Massachusetts

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF) confirmed that its local partner Sira Naturals can now sell recreational cannabis at its Somerville and Watertown locations in Greater Boston. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Launches 37th Florida Retail Shop, Inner Spirit Celebrates 100th Spiritleaf Store Opening

Ayr Wellness Opens 37th Florida Location, Cuts Ribbon On Liberty Health Sciences Store In Key West  Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has kicked off cannabis sales at its newest location in Florida. read more