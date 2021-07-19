fbpx

Cannabis Company On The Move: Ayr Wellness To Buy Tahoe Hydro And NV Green For $17 M In Stock, Cash And Debt

byNina Zdinjak
July 19, 2021 10:13 am
Cannabis Company On The Move: Ayr Wellness To Buy Tahoe Hydro And NV Green For $17 M In Stock, Cash And Debt

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR, OTC:&nbsp, AYRWF)) will acquire cannabis cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Company, LLC in a $17 million stock, cash and debt deal.

The news comes on the heels of the company’s local partner Sira Naturals’ approval to sell adult-use cannabis products at its Somerville and Watertown stores in Greater Boston.

What happened

The New York-based multi-state operator confirmed Monday it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Tahoe, a cannabis flower cultivator and producer as well as NV Green, Inc., which produces high-quality concentrates.

Under the agreement, Ayr will obtain 100% membership interest of Tahoe Hydro for $17 million in total consideration, consisting of $5 million in cash $3.5 million in debt and around $8.5 million in stock.

Based on current estimates, the company is paying around 4.5x Tahoe Hydro/NV Green’s combined 2021 adjusted EBITDA.

Why It Matters 

The transaction would advance Ayr’s current footprint in Nevada with two cultivation licenses, one production license and one distribution license. It would also add notable growing capacity to the company’s operations across Nevada and bolster its access to premium cannabis flower.

Tahoe Hydro operates 33,000 sq. feet of total growing and production space in its facilities in Carson City and in Sparks, Nevada. It cultivates flower and/or manufactures concentrates for popular brands like Tahoe Hydro, LIT and the famous cannabis brand Cookies.

What’s more, the purchase will bring cultivation talent to Ayr’s growing team of 75 employees, which the company will deploy both in Nevada and nationally.

“The Tahoe Hydro acquisition perfectly encapsulates Ayr’s strategy,” Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said. “We seek to be the largest scale cultivator of high-quality cannabis in every market where we operate. Tahoe Hydro has demonstrated time and time again its ability to produce flower that meets the exacting standards of quality that Ayr sets throughout its organization. We could not be more excited to bring their talented team of cultivators into our organization and add their impressive flower to our Nevada wholesale and retail offerings.”

Price Action 

Ayr’s shares were trading 3.04% lower at $27.63 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verilife To Open In IL, Ayr Wellness And Harvest Health Each Open Shops In FL, High Tide Debuts Another Canna Cabana Store

New Verilife Dispensary To Open In Schaumburg, IL, PharmaCann To Open Medical Marijuana Verilife Dispensary In PA By The End Of 2021 Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. reported Tuesday that the newest Verilife dispensary at 150 Barrington Road in Schaumburg, Illinois is now open. read more

Ayr Wellness Cannabis Co. Gets Green Light To Sell At Two Boston Dispensaries, Triples Grow Capacity In Massachusetts

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF) confirmed that its local partner Sira Naturals can now sell recreational cannabis at its Somerville and Watertown locations in Greater Boston. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Launches 37th Florida Retail Shop, Inner Spirit Celebrates 100th Spiritleaf Store Opening

Ayr Wellness Opens 37th Florida Location, Cuts Ribbon On Liberty Health Sciences Store In Key West  Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has kicked off cannabis sales at its newest location in Florida. read more

Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Opens Two In Fla., SKYMINT In Michigan, Cresco And Ayr Wellness Open One Store Each In PA

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens Two Medical Cannabis Stores In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve read more