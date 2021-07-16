Female-Led Cannabis Co. Her Highness Donates 4,000 THC Vape Pens To Dear Cannabis For Those In Need

This month, female-led multi-state cannabis brand Her Highness donated over 4,000 THC vape pens to Dear Cannabis, a compassionate care program through a network of California dispensaries eliminating product costs to patients who qualify.

The donation included more than 4,000 vape pens and refill cartridges of Her Highness' California best-sellers, like High Priestess, Queens Elixir and Sleeping Beauty. The products have an estimated retail value of $320,000 if sold in dispensaries.

The donation will soon be disseminated among the Dear Cannabis patient network free of cost to recipients.

"We are humbled to join Dear Cannabis in this particular compassion program that distributes to veterans in need. As Her Highness expands its national presence in the recreational market, we cannot and will not forget about the patients that drove legalization," says Laura Eisman, co-CEO and co-founder of Her Highness.

Her Highness is committed to giving back within the cannabis community; through a partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, Her Highness raises awareness and funds for women with non-violent cannabis convictions working towards or reentering after release.