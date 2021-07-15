Rocky Mountain High, Fohse Partner In Switch To LED Lighting, Ramping Up Cannabis Grow Facilities Across CO, DE, NJ

Cannabis cultivator and retailer Rocky Mountain High has partnered with Fohse, a manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights that are specifically designed for the cannabis industry. Rocky Mountain High will transform all of its facilities, across 3 states, to LED lighting.

In a deal covering grows in Colorado, Delaware and New Jersey and nearly 5000 light fixtures, Rocky Mountain High is committing to LED lighting through this deal with Fohse.

According to Rocky Mountain High, the improved lighting systems will allow it to meet the growing demand for cannabis, especially in the New Jersey and Delaware markets.

Management explained its grows have been running High-Pressure Sodium Fixtures since the beginning, despite a desire from states and the industry to move to LED. The LEDs of the past were simply ineffective at matching HPS yields, but they aren’t any longer, the team added.

“We are proud to partner with one of the original cannabis cultivator/retailers, Rocky Mountain High, as they transition to LED lighting. Not only will the cutting-edge technology from Fohse increase their overall yield, cannabinoid and terpene levels, but it will reduce heat and energy used for environmentally more efficient growth. The team at Rocky Mountain High sees the power of the future of cannabis cultivation and the power is LED,” Tom Stanchfield, Sr. vice president of sales at Fohse, told Benzinga.

Courtesy Photo