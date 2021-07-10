Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Plus Products, Arcview Capital, Greenspoon Marder, KetamineOne, Open Book Extracts, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Sundial , Flora Growth

Plus Products Appoints Tara Soltow As VP Of Marketing

Cannabis and hemp branded products company Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQX:PLPRF) has tapped Tara Soltow to serve as vice president of marketing.

The move follows Matt Schmidt's recent decision to step down from the company's board of directors.

In her new position, Soltow will oversee brand, digital and e-commerce marketing efforts.

Prior to this, she served as a marketing consultant for Plus Products.

Soltow brings more than 16 years of marketing experience, having worked for several lifestyle brands in the beer, wine and spirits and gambling industries.

"I am thrilled to continue my work with PLUS, an incredible leader in the industry that I've admired since inception," Soltow told Benzinga. "I am excited to work alongside our best-in-class team as we continue to launch new innovations, reach both consumers and the trade with meaningful, impactful programming and ultimately set the standard for brand building in the edible space."

Jake Heimark, the company's CEO and co-founder, said he is thrilled to welcome Soltow to the team.

"Tara has a proven track record of marketing success in the cannabis space and at PLUS having been instrumental in launching our Strains and Hash gummies and our 4/20 consumer marketing campaign," he added.

Arcview Capital Hires Chris Reece To Serve As Managing Director

Arcview Capital disclosed Wednesday that it has welcomed Chris Reece to its ranks.

Reece will serve as managing director of the New York-based firm. He brings years of experience in designing, managing and selling investments for both corporate and retail clientele.

"We are prepared for private company transactions, crowdfunding, and building out different options for investment strategies," Jeff Pasquerella, founder of Arcview Capital, said Wednesday. "Working with startups, early-stage, and emerging companies to raise capital, Chris Reece and the team are able to give clients the support they need throughout their journey."

Greenspoon Marder Bolsters Its Cannabis Law Practice In The Midwest, Names New Chair

Business law firm Greenspoon Marder said Tuesday it's expanding its Cannabis Law practice group by hiring five new attorneys to work in its Chicago location.

Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder, said he is "thrilled to bolster our leading cannabis practice by welcoming this team of highly regarded cannabis attorneys."

The following experts will join the Chicago-based firm:

Nick Richards , who was named as chair of the Cannabis Law practice group. He brings experience in representing individuals and businesses in tax audits and trials, mergers and acquisitions, in managing tax debt, while he also advises cannabis companies, owners and investors on tax and regulatory compliance matters.

, who was named as chair of the Cannabis Law practice group. He brings experience in representing individuals and businesses in tax audits and trials, mergers and acquisitions, in managing tax debt, while he also advises cannabis companies, owners and investors on tax and regulatory compliance matters. Irina Dashevsky has vast cannabis industry knowledge. She provides advisory counsel on legal issues and legislative developments within the cannabis space.

has vast cannabis industry knowledge. She provides advisory counsel on legal issues and legislative developments within the cannabis space. Ryan Holz focuses on cannabis laws across the U.S. and advises clients on complex legal and business issues affecting cannabis-related companies.

focuses on cannabis laws across the U.S. and advises clients on complex legal and business issues affecting cannabis-related companies. Doug Sargent's comprehensive understanding of U.S. cannabis laws will provide advisory council on legal and regulatory issues related to operating within the cannabis industry in the areas of licensing, compliance, regulatory matters and litigation.

David Standa advises cannabis clients throughout the Midwest on state-level licensing and tax issues as well as compliance with seed-to-sale tracking requirements and litigation.

advises cannabis clients throughout the Midwest on state-level licensing and tax issues as well as compliance with seed-to-sale tracking requirements and litigation. Robert Johnson, who joins the firm as counsel, brings more than 25 years of legal, business, franchise and crisis management experience.

In addition, Dashevsky, Holz, Sargent and Standa joined Greenspoon Marder's Cannabis Law practice group as partners.

KetamineOne Names Adam Deffett Interim CEO, Robert Meister Steps Down

KetamineOne Capital Limited disclosed Wednesday that its board of directors appointed Adam Deffett to serve as interim CEO.

Deffett agreed to continue to serve as the company’s vice president of capital markets as well.

Robert Meister, former CEO of the Vancouver-based company, stepped down from the position he held and also resigned from the board.

Deffett is a senior capital markets professional who brings more than 15 years of experience in the Canadian equity markets.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead Ketamine One during this exciting time as we execute on our vision of becoming a leader in mental health and wellness across North America,” Deffett said.

Open Book Extracts Bolsters Management Team With Three Experts

CBD producer Open Book Extracts announced a series of management changes Wednesday.

The Roxboro, North Carolina-based company hired Nicole Lemus to serve as chief revenue officer, Andrea Groncy as senior director of project management and sales and Brad Jones as technical sales manager.

Prior to joining OBX, Lemus worked at Vit-Best Nutrition as chief growth officer. She brings more than two decades of experience guiding organizations in achieving revenue transformation, aggressive growth, increased profitability and brand elevation.

Groncy has over 12 years of experience in nutraceuticals, having worked as a sales director and top-performing project management leader.

Jones is a cannabis industry expert with vast knowledge in strategy, operations and technical sales. He is a technical expert in extraction, purification and separation technologies. Prior to this, Jones worked at Folium Biosciences as vice president of technical sales and director of production.

“Lemus, Groncy and Jones bring knowledge and expertise in scaling world-class teams, capitalizing on changing market dynamics, and driving a customer-first mentality — they will be a tremendous asset to OBX,” Dave Neundorfer, CEO of OBX, said.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik To Board Of Directors

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) has tapped Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik to serve on its board of directors.

Maymon-Pomeranchik is trained as a molecular and genetic researcher with almost two decades of executive-level experience in biotech sciences and expertise in the global medical cannabis industry.

Maymon-Pomeranchik is the founder and CEO of AgChimedes Group Ltd., BioDiligence, executive director of Ananda Developments Pls (UK), director of NRGene and an advisory board member of Avida Global Ltd.

"As a new Independent Director, Inbar undoubtedly brings significant added value to our company, given her extensive global executive experience in our industry, in leadership positions, as well as her deep scientific knowledge in technical analysis of new and innovative technologies," Eyal Barad, CEO and co-founder of the Israeli CBD company, said Wednesday.

Sundial Elects Directors

Shareholders of the Calgary-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) elected the five following nominees to serve as directors:

Greg Mills

Zach George

Bryan Pinney

Gregory Turnbull

Lori Ell

Flora Growth Welcomes Environmentalist Brigitte Baptiste As Strategic Advisor

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) tapped Brigitte Baptiste to serve as its strategic advisor.

Baptiste will assist with the company’s research and development of sustainable and bioprospection initiatives and work on developing the new cannabis and hemp research programs at EAN University.

Baptiste is an environmental expert and ecologist with a focus on Colombia.

“Having a mindfully managed supply chain and responsibility for the planet is essential for success in today’s day and age as consumers now demand to know what’s in and behind the products and brands they are purchasing,” Baptiste said Thursday. “I’m thrilled to be working with the Flora team as we are aligned on creating and bringing to market sustainable products that thoughtfully consider the environment, biodiversity, and sustainable business practices.”

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash