Aleafia, Khiron & Sundial Growers Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 8, 2021
GAINERS:
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 10.54% at $2.62
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 5.45% at $0.59
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 3.54% at $3.91
- Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed up 3.13% at $0.17
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 2.94% at $0.35
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 2.83% at $1.09
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 2.01% at $0.32
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 12.66% at $0.22
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 10.2% at $0.28
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 6.78% at $0.89
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 6.31% at $0.03
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 5.98% at $0.87
- Indiva (OTC:NVDAF) shares closed down 4.59% at $0.27
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 4.42% at $0.25
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 4.39% at $0.22
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 3.51% at $45.57
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 3.24% at $179
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.