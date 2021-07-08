International Giant Clark Hill Combines With Cannabis-Focused Hoban Law Group

Clark Hill, a Detroit-based international law firm, has combined with the Hoban Law Group, a highly influential firm focused on cannabis and hemp.

Bob Hoban and his team of 7 lawyers, paralegals and staff, have effectively joined international Clark Hill.

Hoban will serve as co-leader of the firm’s Cannabis Industry Team in Denver. Clark Hill’s Los Angeles-based attorney Sander Zagzebski will co-lead the group, which represents growers, processors, caregivers, transporters, lenders, investors and other cannabis-industry clients on issues ranging from banking and finance, government relations and legislative advocacy, taxation, business formation, investments and governance issues.

John Hensien, CEO of Clark Hill told Benzinga, “We are delighted that Bob and his team have joined our Cannabis Industry group at this significant juncture. There has been a lot of consolidation through M&A activity over the past year as the industry matures, already leading to a demand for more sophisticated legal and advisory services. Bob’s status in the industry and depth of experience will benefit clients across the board.”

Hoban added, “The cannabis industry is poised for sweeping changes and Clark Hill’s global, full-service capabilities will enable us to provide a more comprehensive lineup of services for both U.S. and international clients. With the anticipated passage of the ‘SAFE Banking Act’ followed by potential federal legalization of cannabis, the industry is moving at lightning speed, and Clark Hill stands alone in its ability to provide the experienced counsel and depth of legal resources necessary to deliver a higher level of service to an increasingly sophisticated and complex industry.”

