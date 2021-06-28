fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.25
345.21
+ 1.22%
DIA
-1.64
346.09
-0.48%
SPY
+ 0.89
425.72
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 1.46
140.55
+ 1.03%
GLD
-0.01
166.60
-0.01%

Why GrowGeneration Traded Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 28, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why GrowGeneration Traded Higher Today

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) traded higher Monday after the company announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index.

The inclusion, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution, was effective after the U.S. markets opened today.

Cannabis News: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Monday federal laws against the use or cultivation of marijuana may be out of date and no longer make sense.

"A prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government's piecemeal approach," Thomas said. 

Price Action: GrowGeneration has traded as high as $67.75 and as low as $6.01 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 11.5% at $48.42.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher Tuesday as retail investor interest continues to drive the sector higher. The election of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic Senate victories in Georgia have also lifted legalization sentiment. read more

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading lower as cannabis stocks sell-off following Wednesday's retail-driven surge. read more

Cannabis Stocks Move Higher Over Last 30 Mins As Traders Circulate Doc From Supreme Court Expressing 'A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government's piecemeal approach'

https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/062821zor_6j37.pdf read more

'Texas And Louisiana Governors Signal They'll Sign Marijuana Reform Bills On Their Desks' -Marijuana Moment

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/texas-and-louisiana-governors-signal-theyll-sign-marijuana-reform-bills-on-their-desks/ read more