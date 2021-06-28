Why GrowGeneration Traded Higher Today

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) traded higher Monday after the company announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index.

The inclusion, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution, was effective after the U.S. markets opened today.

Cannabis News: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Monday federal laws against the use or cultivation of marijuana may be out of date and no longer make sense.

"A prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government's piecemeal approach," Thomas said.

Price Action: GrowGeneration has traded as high as $67.75 and as low as $6.01 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 11.5% at $48.42.