GrowGeneration Stock Jumps After Joining Russell 2000 Index
- GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has been added to the Russell 2000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The addition became effective after the U.S. market opened on Monday, June 28.
- "We believe our Russell 2000 listing will increase long-term shareholder value by improving awareness, liquidity, and appeal to institutional investors," said CEO Darren Lampert.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: GRWG shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $48.1 on the last check Monday.
