fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.47
345.99
+ 0.99%
DIA
-2.24
346.69
-0.65%
SPY
-0.34
426.95
-0.08%
TLT
+ 1.49
140.52
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.56
+ 0.02%

SugarBud Craft Growers Launches First Cannabis 2.0 Products

byShivani Kumaresan
June 28, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SugarBud Craft Growers Launches First Cannabis 2.0 Products
  • SugarBud Craft Growers Craft (OTC:SBUDFhas announced the expansion of the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection with the launch of the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product offering.
  • SugarBud will collaborate with their distribution and supply partner CannMart Inc for the product offering.
  • Formulated from its Wedding Cake #11 strain, Sugarbud’s WC#11 Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) 0.5g vape cartridges are now available nationwide to registered medical patients.
  • “Our 100% cannabis, additive-free vape products leverage and embody the exceptional flavor profiles and aromas that consumers have come to expect from our craft cannabis flower and are a natural and logical extension of our overall inhaled products strategy,” said CEO John Kondrosky.
  • Price action: SBUDF shares traded lower by 8.36% at $0.034 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Sugarbud Starts Trading On OTCQB Venture Market, Issues 12.8M Stock Options

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR) (OTCQB: SBUDF) announced Tuesday its shares have been upgraded from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market effective Tuesday. read more