SugarBud Craft Growers Launches First Cannabis 2.0 Products
- SugarBud Craft Growers Craft (OTC:SBUDF) has announced the expansion of the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection with the launch of the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product offering.
- SugarBud will collaborate with their distribution and supply partner CannMart Inc for the product offering.
- Formulated from its Wedding Cake #11 strain, Sugarbud’s WC#11 Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) 0.5g vape cartridges are now available nationwide to registered medical patients.
- “Our 100% cannabis, additive-free vape products leverage and embody the exceptional flavor profiles and aromas that consumers have come to expect from our craft cannabis flower and are a natural and logical extension of our overall inhaled products strategy,” said CEO John Kondrosky.
- Price action: SBUDF shares traded lower by 8.36% at $0.034 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.