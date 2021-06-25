Dispensary Roundup: Happy Valley, Choom, Trulieve, Curaleaf, Planet 13, Shangri-La, Ayr Wellness

Happy Valley Opens Store In East Boston

Vertically integrated cannabis company Happy Valley opened a new store in East Boston on Thursday, June 24.

Happy Valley East Boston spans 10,850 square feet and is situated in the vicinity of Logan Airport at 220 William McClellan Highway.

Consumers can choose among numerous cannabis products, including solventless extracts, a wide range of cultivars, jarred cannabis flower, pre-rolls, cannabis terpene-infused distillate vape oil, solventless sauces and live rosin, tinctures and artisanal gummies and chocolate edibles.

"If you want to transform how people think about cannabis, then retail is where the rubber meets the road," Michael Reardon, CEO of Happy Valley said Monday. "A key component of our brand and growth strategy is to create a premium retail experience for our customers that is modern, immersive, and educational."

Choom Set To Debut In Toronto With New Store In July

Canadian cannabis retailer Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE:CHOO) (OTCQB:CHOOF) said Thursday it intends to launch its first Toronto flagship in the Liberty Village neighborhood in July.

The Vancouver-based brand, which currently operates 15 locations across Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, plans to accelerate its expansion plans over the next three years.

“The opening of our first Toronto Flagship location in the heart of Liberty Village is an exciting way for us to begin the new fiscal year,” Choom CEO Corey Gillon said. “Bringing our best-in-class retail cannabis brand to Toronto will give customers an elevated experience, which is brought to life through our focus on customer engagement, brand, and in-store educators.”

Trulieve Opens 85th Store In Florida, Reaching 91 Nationwide

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has opened yet another store in Florida reaching 91, on the heels of launching dispensaries in Tampa and Tavernier.

The latest shop, located at 6840 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park, is the company’s 85th store in the Sunshine State.

The Tallahassee-based company opened doors on its latest dispensary on Thursday, June 24.

Curaleaf Opens Second Medical Marijuana Shop In New Jersey, Up To 107 In U.S.

Another cannabis giant, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF), cut the ribbon on its 107th dispensary nationwide.

The new 7,640 square foot medical dispensary, located at 4237 Route 130 South in Edgewater Park, is Curaleaf's second retail location in New Jersey. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 25.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company also confirmed that it has completed its first harvest at its second New Jersey cultivation facility. The new site tripled the company's cultivation capabilities to serve the medical and forthcoming adult-use market in the Garden State.

"We continue to work closely with state leadership and regulators to create a successful and sustainable adult-use market, and our expansion positions us to meet the market's increasing needs while creating hundreds of new jobs in the state," Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern said Thursday.

Over 67% of adults in New Jersey voted to legalize recreational cannabis in a ballot measure in November on election day.

Planet 13 Announces Grand Opening Of Orange County SuperStore

Vertically integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) announced the grand opening of its Orange County SuperStore, located at 3400 W Warner Ave in Santa Ana, California within 10 miles of Disneyland, Angel Stadium, the South Coast Plaza mall, John Wayne Airport and Huntington beach.

The new retail location, planned as a 55,000 square-foot "consumer experience" with 16,500 square feet of retail dispensary area, is expected to be the largest dispensary complex in the Golden State.

The grand opening ceremony will take place next Thursday, July 1.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our industry-leading retail experience to cannabis consumers in Southern California," Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13, said Thursday. "The Planet 13 brand is synonymous with exceptional customer experience with a focus on extensive product selection, unique entertainment features and world-class customer service."

Shangri-La Dispensaries Open Second Store, First in Columbia, MO

Shangri-La Dispensaries is launching a new shop located at 3919 Peachtree Dr. in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, making it the second out of three MMJ retail locations the company has opened in Missouri.

The first dispensary at 2118 Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City was opened in March, while its Columbia Super Store at 1401 Creekwood Parkway will open later this summer.

Ayr Wellness Opens Liberty Health Sciences Store In Spring Hill, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) announced on Friday the opening of a new retail location in Spring Hill, Florida.

The store located at 2356 Commercial Way will kick off cannabis sales on Sunday, June 27.

The company’s 36th dispensary, which spans 4,600 square feet, is situated just off U.S. Route 19 in one of the city’s busiest shopping areas.

Ayr purchased all of the common shares of Liberty in a stock-for-stock transaction in February.

“Since the acquisition of Liberty was completed at the end of February, we’ve opened five new dispensaries," said Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, adding that he is “proud of the progress that our team has made in Florida in the short time we’ve owned the business.”

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash